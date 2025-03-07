WATCH: Former Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez takes on a fun intergenerational challenge with Olympian Jordan Larson amid LOVB season

Former Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez joined former Nebraska assistant coach Jordan Larson as the two indulged in a fun 'Millennial vs Gen Z' session on Thursday. Both Rodriguez and Larson play in League One Volleyball with the Omaha team.

Lexi Rodriguez, who played as one of the finest liberos in the Nebraska Huskers team, concluded her collegiate career with a semi-final exit from the 2024 NCAA season. After that, she signed with the Omaha team in LOVB to kick-start her pro career.

On the other hand, Jordan Larson, who served as the assistant coach under John Cook in Nebraska volleyball, committed to LOVB Omaha early in 2024. She now plays as the anchor of the pro team alongside fellow former Cornhusker, Justine Wong-Orantes.

In an Instagram post shared by LOVB on Thursday, 21-year-old Rodriguez and 38-year-old Larson took up a challenge to show how millennials and Gen Z have contrasting perceptions of how some common activities are done.

Here's the video of the duo in splits as they represent their respective generations.

Rodriguez, Larson, and Wong-Orantes shared the court in a match against LOVB Atlanta on March 2, 2025. They helped the team earn scores but couldn't save the team from succumbing 2-3.

Omaha's official Instagram post featured the aforementioned athletes taking stance in a row, captioning:

"1 picture. 3 legends"

Larson was also a major part of the US team's silver win at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and had also helped the team win their first Olympic gold in volleyball at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Lexi Rodriguez once made her feelings known about transitioning to pro volleyball after a storied collegiate career in Nebraska

Rodriguez at the Volleyball Day in Nebraska - (Source: Getty)

Lexi Rodriguez's dominance on the Nebraska court and camaraderie with her teammates continue to resonate at the collegiate forum. As she started playing with Omaha in LOVB in December 2024, the Illinois native emotionally described the journey from Nebraska to Omaha and expressed gratitude, saying:

"Obviously, today it's been a whirlwind of emotions, because I'm ending one journey and starting the next and just being able to call myself a professional. It's just really crazy that it's like coming to life ultimately, like being here and being in the gym, it's been amazing. So I'm super excited to get started." (0:14 onwards)

Lexi Rodriguez capped off her NCAA career with her fourth AVCA All-American honor, becoming only the third Husker to do so. She was also named first-team all-conference four times and made the AVCA All-America First Team in 2021, 2023 and 2024.

