"F**k the limits" - Lindsey Vonn sends a strong message while continuing training for Winter Olympics amid birthday week

Lindsey Vonn shared glimpses of her rigorous training with fans during her 41st birthday week. Vonn celebrated her 41st birthday on October 18, 2025. Vonn was born in 1984, in St. Paul, Minnesota, to Alan Kildow and the late Lindy Krohn. Vonn retired from skiing in 2019, citing recurrence of injuries. However, after a successful knee replacement surgery, she returned to the sport last year at the age of 40. The American skier also became the oldest female Alpine skier to earn a podium victory at the World Cup on her return. Vonn clinched second place in the Super-G race at the Audi FIS Ski World Cup finals in Idaho in March. Vonn has so far made to four Olympics, including the 2002 Salt Lake, 2006 Turin, 2010 Vancouver, and 2018 PyeongChang editions. From these, the Minnesota-based skier has bagged a gold and two bronze medals. She returned to skiing to follow her pursuit for the 2026 Winter Games, for which the 41-year-old has been training relentlessly. Her determination towards training was also evident during her birthday week, the highlights of which she shared with her fans. &quot;Birthday week in 30 seconds…,&quot; she wrote. &quot;Age is just a number. F*k the limits!💪🏻 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVonn attended the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala on her birthday in Los Angeles, California. She was wearing a black off-shoulder dress, which she paired with 41-carat diamonds and an emerald neckpiece. Admiring her natural beauty, she wrote on her Instagram story:&quot;No botox, no fillers, no filters, no surgery. This is 41. LFG.&quot;She was seen flaunting a diamond-studded Rolex watch. Lindsey Vonn once reflected on her previous retirement announcementLindsey Vonn at the Charity Day 2025 - Source: GettyDuring her appearance at the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid, Lindsey Vonn reflected on her initial retirment announcement and return to sport, stating she never believed she would be able to make a comeback. Vonn further expressed her gratitude in having one more opportunity to vie for the Olympic spot. “Never in a million years would I have ever expected to be back here,” she said. “I mean, when I saw you last, it was emotional because I was ending my career and that was it. That was the end, and I definitely wish that it hadn’t been the end because I love skiing and it’s always been my passion since I was a kid, but my body was no longer cooperating.&quot;Lindsey Vonn added:“Thankfully with this partial knee replacement, now I’m lucky enough to have the chance again – and, hopefully, another Olympics next year.” (via edition.cnn.com)Her second place finish in Idaho in March was her first World Cup podium finish since 2018.