"No botox, no fillers, no surgery"- Lindsey Vonn embraces natural self with special picture on 41st birthday

After turning 41, Lindsey Vonn shared a stunning picture of herself, embracing her natural beauty. Vonn was born to Alan Kildow and the late Lindy Krohn on October 18, 1984, in St. Paul, Minnesota.

She began her skiing journey at the age of three after following her father and grandfather's steps. The American skier competed in her first ski race when she was seven. Showing her potential at a young age, she went on to compete in her first international race, right after, to help Vonn pursue her skiing dream of competing at the Olympics.

At 17, the multiple-time Olympic medalist made her debut at the Quadrennial Games during the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Games. At these Games, she joined her idol, the Olympic champion Picabo Street's training. Vonn kept competing as a professional skier for the next 17 years before she was forced to retire in 2019 due to the recurrence of injuries.

As she turned 41, Vonn shared a stunning selfie, donning a black off-shoulder outfit. She paired the look with a heavy neckpiece, featuring an emerald. She took pride in accepting her authentic self and wrote:

"No botox, no fillers, no filters, no surgery. This is 41. LFG."

Lindsey Vonn returned to Skiing in November 2024, at the age of 40, after undergoing a successful knee replacement surgery in April.

Lindsey Vonn opens up on the reason she returned to sport

Lindsey Vonn at the Charity Day in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

Lindsey Vonn made her feelings known after returning to skiing in 2024 at the age of 40. In an Instagram post, where she shared glimpses of her knee replacement surgery, Vonn stated that nothing makes her happier than skiing at 80mph. She further added that, irrespective of her age, she is making her comeback for herself and not to prove anything.

"Even though I am very happy, there is still nothing like the joy I get from skiing 80mph. While that may seem crazy to some, it seems very normal to me," she wrote. "This time, it’s more than just picking myself back up. I’m rebuilding myself. Not just my knee, but as a person. I am so stronger today than I ever was before. I believe in myself. No matter my age or my history. No matter what people may say, I am doing this for me."

"I am not holding on to the past, I am embracing the future. Call me naive, but I believe in the impossible. Because it’s only impossible until someone does it."

Lindsey Vonn is now training with an aim to compete at the 2026 Winter Games.

