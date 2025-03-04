"Failure s**ks"- Jordan Chiles makes her feelings known about dealing with shortcomings while aiming for the pinnacle in the sport

Jordan Chiles recently opened up about dealing with failure while aiming to achieve greatness in the sport of gymnastics. The American gymnast revealed that there were multiple instances throughout her career where she faced some shortcomings; however, she revealed that she considered it to be a stepping stone to succeed in a different way.

Chiles made her second consecutive Olympic appearance in Paris, where she won the gold medal in the team event. The American gymnast also bagged the bronze medal in the floor exercise; however, the decision was later revoked, and the medal was awarded to Ana Bărbosu after the Romanian Gymnastics Federation appealed the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. According to reports, Jordan Chiles filed an appeal in the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland in September 2024, and the case is ongoing.

Amid the controversy, Jordan Chiles spoke about dealing with failures and disappointments in her gymnastics career in an interview with The Cut. She expressed how there are times when she could not perform up to her true potential, which led her to miss her spot in major championships.

Chiles shed light on the importance of analyzing her mistakes and bouncing back stronger after a brief shortcoming.

"Failing sucks, but it isn’t a bad thing. That’s what I was taught. We don’t live in a utopia. Nobody’s perfect. I’ve had times when I didn’t make an assignment for the national team, times when I didn’t make a world championship, times when things just didn’t work out. It’s okay to fail because it’s only going to uplift you to succeed in a different way," she said.

Jordan Chiles on overcoming struggles to emerge victorious

Jordan Chiles comptes in the Big Fours - Source: Getty

Jordan Chiles opened up about winning after overcoming struggles in an interview with Nasdaq. The American athlete revealed how she often asks for help from the supportive gymnastics community while aiming to get back to her best performance.

Moreover, she revealed how being an inspiration for the upcoming generation is something that motivates her immensely to pursue her goals with a strong spirit.

“I believe my winning formula is just all the support that I've gotten from a lot of people. I think the biggest thing is the younger generation looking up to you. Whether you're a hero and inspiration and idol, however they feel. It's really for the community around me because a lot of people have sacrificed a lot of things,” Chiles shared [0:30 onwards].

Furthermore, she revealed how her family members have sacrificed a lot for her to succeed in the highly competitive gymnastics circuit, so she always keeps them in her mind while stepping on the mat.

