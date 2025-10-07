"Faith kept me grounded"- Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce gets emotional while expressing gratitude amid final stages of her illustrious career

Former Jamaican sprinting sensation Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce recently turned emotional as she expressed gratitude amidst the final stages of her illustrious career. The Jamaican athlete had made her final appearance at the World Championships in Tokyo, where she contributed to a silver medal for the Jamaican women's 4x100m relay team.Fraser-Pryce shared a reel on her Instagram profile, featuring glimpses of her athletic career. The 38-year-old sprinter thanked the Almighty for the much-needed support.The Jamaican athlete wrote in the caption of her recent Instagram post, View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has been the female equivalent of Usain Bolt to Jamaican athletics. In her nearly 17-year-long international career, the Jamaican athlete won eight Olympic medals [including three gold] and 18 World Championship medals [including 10 gold] to her credit. She was unable to make her mark at the 2024 Paris Olympics due to an injury, which forced her to withdraw from the semifinals in the women's 100m event.Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce made her final appearance at the World Athletics Championships held in Tokyo the previous month. She qualified for the finals of the women's 100m event but ultimately finished sixth overall with a time of 11.03 seconds. Fraser-Pryce later teamed up with Tia Clayton, Tina Clayton, and Jonielle Smith to propel Team Jamaica to a silver medal finish in the women's 4x100m relay finals, with a season-best time of 41.79 seconds.When Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce shared a strong message as her son stepped onto the trackShelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce opens up on her legacy [Image Source : Getty]Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce previously shared a strong message as her son Zyon Pryce followed her footsteps onto the track as an athlete. The Jamaican athlete posted a reel on her Instagram profile ahead of the World Championships in Tokyo, showing an excited Zyon putting on athletic spikes, warming up, and then running a lap around the track.The Jamaican athlete wrote in the caption of her Instagram post,&quot;Being a mother and an athlete isn’t about balance—it’s about intention. Every mile I train, every moment I compete, I carry Zyon with me. Maybe not always in my arms, but always in my purpose.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Olympic champion athlete further added,&quot;Because legacy isn’t just medals. It’s what your children learn from the way you move in the world. Ps. Him swear him fass now 🤣&quot;Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce married Jason Pryce in 2011, when she was at the peak of her career. She was blessed with a baby boy named Zyon in 2017. For balancing her life as a professional athlete and a devoted mother, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce also earned the unique moniker of 'Mommy Rocket' as well!