"Legacy isn’t just medals"- Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce shares strong message as son Zyon follows her footsteps on the track

Jamaican sprinting sensation Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce recently shared a strong message as her son Zyon looked all set to follow her footsteps on the track. The Olympic champion sprinter is currently preparing for her final athletic appearance at the World Championships in Tokyo.The 39-year-old Jamaican sprinting legend recently shared a video of her practice session on her Instagram profile, where her son followed her along. Fraser-Pryce's son Zyon looked excited as he donned the athletic spikes and jogged along the track.Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce talked about her 'legacy' as she posted on her Instagram profile.&quot;Being a mother and an athlete isn’t about balance—it’s about intention. Every mile I train, every moment I compete, I carry Zyon with me. Maybe not always in my arms, but always in my purpose.&quot;The Olympic champion sprinter further added in the post,&quot;Because legacy isn’t just medals. It’s what your children learn from the way you move in the world.Ps. Him swear him fass now 🤣&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was last seen in action at the Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix in Budapest a week ago. The 39-year-old Jamaican sprinter finished fourth overall in the women's 100 m event with a timing of 11.07 seconds.When Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce penned an emotional message for Jamaica before the last National Trials of her careerShelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce pens an emotional message for Jamaica [Image Source : Getty]Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce turned emotional as she penned a message for her nation ahead of her final Jamaican National Trials, which were held at Kingston in June 2025. The Olympic champion sprinter reflected on her journey and thanked everyone for the massive support she received throughout her nearly two-decade-long career.In an emotional message on her Instagram profile, the Jamaican sprinting legend wrote,&quot;As I prepare for my final National Trials, I’m filled with gratitude for the journey, for my partners, and most of all, for my people. Jamaica, your love has carried me, and your pride has fueled me. Every step I’ve taken has been with you beside me.&quot;Fraser-Pryce also thanked her sponsor Nike for their consistent support. In her words,&quot;To @nike, thank you for your unwavering belief in me and for hosting such a beautiful tribute this week—a celebration of our shared purpose and the power of sport to inspire.&quot;Fraser-Pryce is one of the fastest female athletes in the world, only behind the likes of her teammate Elaine Thompson-Herah and the world record holder and American legend, Florence Griffith-Joyner. Fraser-Pryce has eight Olympic medals and 16 World Championship medals to her credit.