  • Faith Kipyegon misses sub-4 but makes history with fastest women’s mile ever

Faith Kipyegon misses sub-4 but makes history with fastest women’s mile ever

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Published Jun 26, 2025 18:31 GMT
Athlos NYC - Source: Getty
Faith Kipyegon (Image via: Getty)

Kenyan track and field athlete Faith Kipyegon missed the sub-4-minute mile barrier during her recent attempt at the feat. The 3-time Olympic gold medalist clocked a run time of 4:06.91 during her race in Paris.

Even though this will not count as a pro record as it was an exhibition meet, this is the fastest time she has clocked in the mile event. Her previous best was clocked at 4:07.64, which she had registered a couple of years ago during the Monaco Diamond League.

In an interview after the race, the Kenyan athlete expressed her pride in her effort and remarked that it is a matter of time for female athletes to breach the 4-minute barrier. She said (via NIKE YouTube, 1:03:15 onwards):

"I am exhausted, I am tired but I feel good, I have tried that is what I was coming here to be the first woman to run under 4 minutes. I have proven that it's possible, it's only a matter of time."
youtube-cover

Several top runners, such as Grant Fisher, were present at the track accompanying Faith Kipyegon throughout the race.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhiruchi Rout
