Faith Kipyegon misses sub-4 but makes history with fastest women’s mile ever

Kenyan track and field athlete Faith Kipyegon missed the sub-4-minute mile barrier during her recent attempt at the feat. The 3-time Olympic gold medalist clocked a run time of 4:06.91 during her race in Paris.

Even though this will not count as a pro record as it was an exhibition meet, this is the fastest time she has clocked in the mile event. Her previous best was clocked at 4:07.64, which she had registered a couple of years ago during the Monaco Diamond League.

In an interview after the race, the Kenyan athlete expressed her pride in her effort and remarked that it is a matter of time for female athletes to breach the 4-minute barrier. She said (via NIKE YouTube, 1:03:15 onwards):

"I am exhausted, I am tired but I feel good, I have tried that is what I was coming here to be the first woman to run under 4 minutes. I have proven that it's possible, it's only a matter of time."

Several top runners, such as Grant Fisher, were present at the track accompanying Faith Kipyegon throughout the race.

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More