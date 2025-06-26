“You have dared to dream”- Eliud Kipchoge sends message to Faith Kipyegon as she aims to achieve rare feat in the mile

Kenyan long-distance runner Eliud Kipchoge showed his support towards his countrywoman, Faith Kipyegon, who is attempting to break the 4-minute mile barrier on Thursday. The event is scheduled to take place in Paris on an open track, with no other participants present, as Kipyegon aims for a feat that no other female athlete has achieved in the past.

Notably, Kipyegon's last official mile race was in 2023 during the World Athletics Road Running Championships. She had clocked 4:24.13 in the race, finishing 3rd. However, with the opportunity to create a new benchmark for women's track in mile events, Kipyegon has the perfect support before the time trials in the form of a Kenyan track legend, Kipchoge.

Kipchoge shared a few glimpses of his time with Kipyegon in Paris, where each of them can be seen greeting each other warmly. The two Kenyan athletes can also be seen hitting the running sessions together before Kipyegon attempts history. Kipchoge added a three-word caption stating:

Trending

"We’ve got Faith. 💜"

Kipchoge further penned down a strong message for Kipyegon in another post. He wrote:

"Dear Faith, You have dared to dream. You have dared to think. And now, you have dared to try to break the 4 minute mile. All the very best. Go for it. Yours in sport."

Several other track personalities, such as Sha'Carri Richardson, have also expressed their support towards Kipyegon's attempt at the historical feat.

Kipchoge is one of the most decorated marathon runners in the circuit currently. The 40-year-old has won several World Marathon Majors and has also won two gold medals in the marathon events. He is also the second in the all-time list for the fastest marathon runners with a run time of 2:01:09.

Eliud Kipchoge expresses feelings about her performance at the 2025 London Marathon

Eliud Kipchoge (Image via: Getty)

Eliud Kipchoge shared his thoughts on finishing 6th at the 2025 London Marathon. He clocked a run time of 2:05:25 as his Kenyan countryman, Sebastian Sawe, won the event in 2:02:27.

Speaking in an interview after the race, Kipchoge said that he is happy with his performance and the position he achieved. Additionally, Kipchoge also remarked that he is elated to cross the finishing line with the correct ethos. He said (via Citius Mag, 00:03 onwards):

"I'm happy with the performance, I'm happy with the place. I am happy to run here to finish with my footsteps here and continue with the movement as running is a movement. It was nice to finish with a good time and you know carry on and cross the line with the right values."

Eliud Kipchoge also added that he is not trying to prove anybody with his performances and is just trying to compete with an athletic spirit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More