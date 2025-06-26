  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • “You have dared to dream”- Eliud Kipchoge sends message to Faith Kipyegon as she aims to achieve rare feat in the mile

“You have dared to dream”- Eliud Kipchoge sends message to Faith Kipyegon as she aims to achieve rare feat in the mile

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Published Jun 26, 2025 14:06 GMT
Eliud Kipchoge and Faith Kipyegon (Image via: Both Getty)
Eliud Kipchoge and Faith Kipyegon (Image via: Both Getty)

Kenyan long-distance runner Eliud Kipchoge showed his support towards his countrywoman, Faith Kipyegon, who is attempting to break the 4-minute mile barrier on Thursday. The event is scheduled to take place in Paris on an open track, with no other participants present, as Kipyegon aims for a feat that no other female athlete has achieved in the past.

Notably, Kipyegon's last official mile race was in 2023 during the World Athletics Road Running Championships. She had clocked 4:24.13 in the race, finishing 3rd. However, with the opportunity to create a new benchmark for women's track in mile events, Kipyegon has the perfect support before the time trials in the form of a Kenyan track legend, Kipchoge.

Kipchoge shared a few glimpses of his time with Kipyegon in Paris, where each of them can be seen greeting each other warmly. The two Kenyan athletes can also be seen hitting the running sessions together before Kipyegon attempts history. Kipchoge added a three-word caption stating:

also-read-trending Trending
"We’ve got Faith. 💜"

Kipchoge further penned down a strong message for Kipyegon in another post. He wrote:

"Dear Faith, You have dared to dream. You have dared to think. And now, you have dared to try to break the 4 minute mile. All the very best. Go for it. Yours in sport."

Several other track personalities, such as Sha'Carri Richardson, have also expressed their support towards Kipyegon's attempt at the historical feat.

Kipchoge is one of the most decorated marathon runners in the circuit currently. The 40-year-old has won several World Marathon Majors and has also won two gold medals in the marathon events. He is also the second in the all-time list for the fastest marathon runners with a run time of 2:01:09.

Eliud Kipchoge expresses feelings about her performance at the 2025 London Marathon

Eliud Kipchoge (Image via: Getty)
Eliud Kipchoge (Image via: Getty)

Eliud Kipchoge shared his thoughts on finishing 6th at the 2025 London Marathon. He clocked a run time of 2:05:25 as his Kenyan countryman, Sebastian Sawe, won the event in 2:02:27.

Speaking in an interview after the race, Kipchoge said that he is happy with his performance and the position he achieved. Additionally, Kipchoge also remarked that he is elated to cross the finishing line with the correct ethos. He said (via Citius Mag, 00:03 onwards):

"I'm happy with the performance, I'm happy with the place. I am happy to run here to finish with my footsteps here and continue with the movement as running is a movement. It was nice to finish with a good time and you know carry on and cross the line with the right values."
youtube-cover

Eliud Kipchoge also added that he is not trying to prove anybody with his performances and is just trying to compete with an athletic spirit.

About the author
Soumik Bhattacharya

Soumik Bhattacharya

Twitter icon

Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.

Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.

Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.

He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.

When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by pranavsethii
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications