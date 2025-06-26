Sha’Carri Richardson rallies behind Faith Kipyegon ahead of attempt for historic record in collaboration with multi-billion dollar conglomerate

Sha’Carri Richardson recently extended her support toward Faith Kipyegon's world-record-breaking attempt. The Kenyan athlete will participate in Nike-sponsored Breaking4, where she will be aiming to surpass the sub-four-minute mile time.

Kipyegon currently holds the mile world record of 4:07.64 and is now attempting to break her own record. Nike has joined hands with the three-time Olympian to help her in achieving this incredible feat of registering a time below four minutes in the mile.

The athlete is getting huge support from the brand, as it is providing her with an aerodynamic one-piece suit with 3D-printed aeronodes, a customized outfit, and a 3D-printed sports bra. Amid this challenge, the Kenyan athlete has garnered support from multiple athletes from the track and field community, including Sha’Carri Richardson.

Richardson extended her support by resharing Kipyegon's post on X, where the former wrote:

"Let's have Faith🙏 #Breaking4♥️"

Reacting to this, Richardson supported it by posting a tweet that read:

"HAVE FAITH #Breaking4♥️"

Along with Richardson, athletes like Grant Fisher have also expressed their feelings about supporting Kipyegon in etching her name in history books. She will make the attempt to become the first woman to break the four-minute mile barrier on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at the Charlety Stadium in Paris. It will also stream on the Nike YouTube channel, scheduled to begin at 1:15pm.

Sha’Carri Richardson opened up about her thoughts on hearing the term 'Black excellence'

In a recent interview with For The Win, Sha’Carri Richardson fielded questions surrounding the ins and outs of her life on and off the track. During this, she was asked about what the term 'Black excellence' means to her, and the American proudly connected the term with understanding, discipline, and more.

She further spoke about showing up despite going through adversities and influencing their family and fans.

"Black excellence is understanding. It's being Black, and showing a level of discipline, a certain level of commitment that is an inspiration ― that is an influence ― to anybody watching, but especially to our fellow black peers, family as well as fans. [It] shows no matter what is going on, to show up to be your full self despite, you know, history, despite adversity, and to be in the room and showing that there is no difference in what it is that we can accomplish," said Sha’Carri Richardson.

Sha’Carri Richardson is now gearing up to compete at the 2025 Prefontaine Classic, which is slated for July 5 in Eugene. The American will be competing against the likes of her Olympic rivals, Julien Alfred and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden.

