Fans fuming after Michigan Wrestling HC's wife's reaction to Lee Roper's Oklahoma State transfer in now-deleted post

Several individuals shared their reactions after the Oklahoma State Cowboys RTC's wrestling recruitment of Lee Roper. Roper is a former assistant coach at the University of Northern IOWA and has spent nearly a decade in that program. He will join the Cowboys as Executive Director and Senior Level RTC Coach.
At Oklahoma State, Taylor will join the likes of head coach David Taylor (head coach), Jimmy Kennedy, Thomas Gilman, Tyler Caldwell, etc. Even though head coach Taylor has expressed his excitement about this new recruitment, this news didn't sit well with Michigan assistant coach Kevin Jackson's wife, Robin Jackson.
In one of the announcement posts for Roper's recruitment, Jackson left an odd comment in the replies section. Although her comment was deleted, a user managed to capture it and tweeted it in the same thread. According to this image, she wrote:
"White boy club gets bigger🙄"
Several netizens shared their angry reactions to Robin Jackson's comment. One of the fans commented:
"Great job KJ - this the s**t your teaching your wrestlers?@JustRobinJ your disgusting for trying to make this a racial issue?"
"They look for it hard enough that they always seem to find it. Strange how that works," another fan commented
Another fan stated:
"So after Oklahoma State wrestling hires one of the best assistant coaches in America, this is the response from the wife of@CoachKJ__. Please tell me this is not real. How pathetic"
Roper will be joining a successful program like the Oklahoma State Cowboys, who are top of the list when it comes to the most NCAA titles. Their most recent campaign ended in a third-place finish after scoring 102.6 points.
Oklahoma State Cowboys' new executive director and coach shares a heartfelt note for his former program
Lee Roper penned down a heartfelt note for his former program, the University of Northern IOWA, hours after joining the Oklahoma State Cowboys program. He has been in the program ever since the 2014-15 season.
Roper shared a picture from his UNI Wrestling days, expressed his gratitude to the program, and called it a "special" place. He also mentioned that this program has helped him grow a lot across his long career and wrote:
"Forever grateful for my time with @uni_panther_wrestling It’s not a secret. This place is special. Ten years here changed my life. I’m a better man in every way for my time in Cedar Falls."
Besides his tenure as a coach, Lee Roper is also a founder of a wrestling facility named Compound Wrestling Facilities.