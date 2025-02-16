"Far beyond my wildest dreams" - Mikaela Shiffrin reflects on World Championships team gold with Breezy Johnson

Mikaela Shiffrin is beyond proud of winning the first-ever combined team at the World Championships with her childhood teammate Breezy Johnson. It was the American skier's 15th world medal and a record-breaking eighth gold.

Shiffrin was returning from a two-month injury break and termed her return 'borderline miraculous' after having suffered a tear in her abdomen during a scary crash in Killington last year.

"I’m moving forward from Saalbach 2025 with a few simple takeaways: just getting here, period, has been a massive success, borderline miraculous," Shiffrin wrote.

The 29-year-old further termed winning the gold medal with Johson beyond her wildest dreams and was also full of praise of her teammates, whose hard work resulted in the USA securing the highest number of medals in Saalbach.

"Walking away with a Gold in Team Combined with Breezy is far beyond my wildest dreams for these weeks. My teammates are incredible (we knew this already🤩)! Their performances, the medals earned, the grit and determination that each one of them has put into this season and these Worlds has been inspirational. I’m so grateful to be part of this team🥹."

In addition to the combined team event, Shiffrin also skied in women's slalom and finished fifth behind teammate Paula Moltzan.

The 29-year-old now plans to return to the World Cup circuit and is slated to race two giant slaloms and a slalom in Sestriere, Italy, next weekend. She has a record of 99 World Cup victories and is eager to complete the century.

"I'll get a random vision of crashing" - Mikaela Shiffrin spoke up about mental health struggles

Mikaela Shiffrin at the Audi FIS Alpine World Ski Championships - Source: Getty

Mikaela Shiffrin sustained a puncture wound in her abdomen following the freak crash in Killington during a Giant Slalom race in November. She underwent surgery the following month, and despite over two weeks of preparation before the World Championships, she couldn't find the courage to race downhill in Saalbach.

Speaking with the BBC following the end of her campaign, the 29-year-old said she has randomly been experiencing visions of crashing.

"From the outside you look fine, you're back skiing again - but you're not OK yet," Mikaela Shiffrin said.

"I've been experiencing that more than I ever did, or ever imagined, with giant slalom in particular.

"Sometimes I'll get a random vision of crashing. It might not be the Killington crash, it could be the course in front of me, that I have this random vision that I'm in the nets again and something else is stabbing through me."

The 29-year-old had planned to race in Giant Slalom and Slalom races only but withdrew from the former at the last moment. The decision turned fruitful for Shiffrin as she went on to compete in the combined team instead and won the gold medal.

