Fastest man of 2024: A complete look into Favour Ashe's life and career 

Favour Ashe is a Nigerian sprinter specializing in 60m, 100m, and 200m events and has secured a bronze medal in the 4x100m relay event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

Hailing from Nigeria before moving to the United States in January 2022 and enrolling at the University of Tennessee, he is dubbed as The Nigerian Nightmare and Ashe Bolt.

The 21-year-old recently showed his phenomenal athletics proficiency at the Florida Relays held on March 29 and 30, 2024, at the James G. Pressly Stadium, Percy Beard Track in Gainesville, Florida.

He recorded a stunning time of 9.99 seconds to leave behind Jamarion Stubbs and Jamal Miller, who recorded 10.18 and 10.19 seconds, respectively in the 100m event.

With his recent exploits in Florida, he became the first athlete to record a sub-10 time in the 2024 season, solidifying his prospects as a formidable athlete in the Olympic year.

Ashe registered the fastest time by any Nigerian athlete at the 2022 LSU invitational meet in Baton Rouge in the 100m by clocking an impressive 9.79 seconds. Following this, he transferred to Auburn University, recording his personal best of 9.69 seconds at the 2023 NCAA Championships in Texas.

Despite his illustrious collegiate career, Ashe's athletics journey took a relapse with his arrest for the charges of credit card fraud in Auburn.

"Hopefully I make it to the Olympics" - Favour Ashe on his goals in the Olympic year

Favour Ashe kickstarted his 2024 season at the Harvey Glance Tide & Tigers Dual Meet in Birmingham, Alabama, where he secured the top position after recording a spectacular 6.53 seconds in the 60m event.

After his recent accomplishments at the Florida Relays, Ashe radiated confidence in displaying winning performances in the Olympic year. While speaking to Citius Mag after the 100m victory, he disclosed his NCAA, SEC, and Olympic goals.

"I feel good I feel amazing," Ashe said. "I came to this meet to execute and 9.99 is my fastest season opener ever. I feel good."

"Coming to NCAA, I have a conversation with my coach. Last year didn't really go as planned I have a conversation with my coach my goal for this season is winning it all, SEC, National and then hopefully I make it to the Olympics and be in the finals."

Favour Ashe enjoyed a winning streak in 2022, securing a bronze in the 60m (6.55 seconds) at the NCAA Indoor Championships and a silver medal in the 100m (10.08s) at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.