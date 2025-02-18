In 2024, Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit and Serena Williams' husband, introduced the Athlos track event, a one-of-its-kind meet featuring only female athletes. Now, the American is possibly extending an invite to a special guest for the next edition of Athlos, after a surprising revelation from Addy Wiley.

Wiley, a middle and long-distance runner, has won a total of eight NAIA Championships. She is the American record holder in the 1000m, and her personal best of 2:31.49 in the event places 12th on the all-time list.

Recently, while speaking to Athlos, Wiley revealed that she used to look up to Alex Morgan when she was younger, saying,

“Little Addy, she just cared about soccer, she didn't care about track. I didn't have anyone directly in track to look up to. I think I looked up to Alex Morgan, just because I love soccer. She was always described as a fast and intense player. When I played soccer, I was always described as the fast girl of the team.”

Reacting to this revelation, Alexis Ohanian stated he felt ‘compelled’ to invite Morgan for the next Athlos, writing on X,

“I love knowing this and feel compelled to make sure @alexmorgan13 is at our next ATHLOS. She’s inspired so many people!”

Alexis Ohanian drops hints about Athlos 2025

Ohanian at the Web Summit 2018 (Image Source: Getty)

The first edition of Alexis Ohanian’s Athlos was a roaring success. The event featured some incredible action on and off the track, and received praise from the likes of Noah Lyles and Gabby Thomas.

At the end of 2024, Ohanian hinted about a second edition of Athlos, writing on X,

“I’m so proud of what our team did and all our amazing athletes and fans who made this a night to remember. The first Athlos changed the track world and we’re not done… thanks for joining us on this journey — it’s a marathon not a sprint. 😏”

Earlier this month, the American hinted that Athlos 2025 might be coming soon. Taking to X, he shared a snap of athletes at the maiden version of the event posing with rapper Megan Thee Stallion, and wrote,

“We had a good time. Should we run it back this Fall? @athlos 2025??”

The debut version of Athlos featured a total of 36 athletes, including the likes of Gabby Thomas, Masai Russell, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, Brittany Brown, Faith Kipyegon, Marileidy Paulino, and more. The event had a total cash purse of $600k, with winners in each event receiving $60,000.

