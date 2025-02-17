Serena Williams' $150M-worth husband Alexis Ohanian gives daughters Olympia and Adira a surprise they've 'never had before'

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, has treated their daughters, Olympia and Adira, to a brand new experience. The Reddit co-founder often shares glimpses of his heartwarming gestures for his daughters, from whipping delicious pancake creations to organizing fun outings.

Despite his busy schedule, Ohanian has developed a cherished pancake and crepe tradition with his daughters, showing off his creativity with sensational culinary designs. The 41-year-old recently also took Olympia to her first-ever basketball game and later enjoyed the Super Bowl with her, as Serena Williams took a stage for a special cameo during the halftime show.

Taking to social media, Alexis Ohanian, who is worth $150 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, revealed that his daughters Olympia and Adira had never tasted sourdough before. To surprise them, he picked up two loaves of the bread and promised to share their reactions once they tried it.

"Girls have never had sourdough before — I’ll report back! Love this surprise and delight," he posted on X.

Ohanian often makes the effort to indulge his daughters' culinary preferences and expand their palates. Earlier this year, the Reddit co-founder shared a glimpse of himself grilling party ribs at Olympia's request for the Washington Commanders NFL game.

"Jr wanted party ribs for the game tonight. Nothing like drizzling fresh honey from the farm on these once they’re done," Ohanian wrote.

Although Alexis Ohanian has tried valiantly to pass down his love for the Commanders to his daughter Olympia, Serena Williams and Taylor Swift have stood in the way of his endeavor.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reveals how his wife and Taylor Swift have swayed daughter Olympia away from the Commanders

Serena Williams with her husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently opened up about his struggle to convert their daughter Olympia into a Washington Commanders fan. The Reddit co-founder admitted that while his father Chris had "indoctrinated" him from a young age, Olympia still preferred two other NFL teams to the Commanders.

The seven-year-old ranked the Miami Dolphins as her second favorite, due to the 23-time Grand Slam champion being a minority owner in the team. Meanwhile, Olympia placed "Taylor Swift's team" at the top of her list, referring to the Kansas City Chiefs, which features Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce.

"My father, he indoctrinated me as a Commanders' fan, when I was a young boy. I haven't converted Olympia yet. You know, her mom is a Dolphins owner. She says Papa, the Commanders are my number three team. The Dolphins are my number two team," he said.

"My number one team is Taylor's Swift's team. And I'm like Olympia, you don't even know the name of the team. But you know it's Taylor's team and that's yours. So I'm working on it, we'll work on her," he added.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian indulged their daughter's love for Taylor Swift by taking her to an Eras Tour concert concert last year, with Ohanian thanking the singer for turning Olympia's first concert into an unforgettable memory.

