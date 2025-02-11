Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reveals Taylor Swift roadblock in his attempt to convert daughter Olympia into a Commanders fan

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has long been a devoted fan of the NFL’s Washington Commanders, frequently sharing his analysis on X after their games. Interestingly, their seven-year-old daughter Olympia has developed a fondness for a different NFL team linked to pop icon Taylor Swift.

In a recent conversation, Ohanian shared that his father instilled his love for the Commanders at a young age, but he has yet to sway Olympia, who ranks them third.

"My father, he indoctrinated me as a Commanders' fan, when I was a young boy. I haven't converted Olympia yet. You know, her mom is a Dolphins owner. She says Papa, the Commanders are my number three team. The Dolphins are my number two team," he said.

The 41-year-old added that she instead favors the team associated with Taylor Swift, despite not knowing its name, while also supporting the Dolphins, co-owned by her mother.

"My number one team is Taylor's Swift's team. And I'm like Olympia, you don't even know the name of the team. But you know it's Taylor's team and that's yours. So I'm working on it, we'll work on her," he added.

Check out the clip shared by Ohanian on X.

For those unaware, Taylor Swift has been a supportive presence for her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce since the 2023 NFL season. Meanwhile, Olympia, an avid fan of the pop star, was thrilled when her father took her to see Swift's Eras Tour.

Alexis Ohanian makes his feelings known after Washington Commanders' loss at the NFC Championship game

Alexis Ohanian at Sportico's Invest in Sports New York - Image Source: Getty

January 26, 2025, was an eventful day for Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian as his favorite team, the Washington Commanders, faced the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

However, the Commanders fell 55-23 to the Eagles, who secured their 15th win in 16 games. The Eagles controlled the game early, leading 27-15 at halftime. Following the match, Alexis Ohanian appeared disappointed and acknowledged the Commanders' struggles to neutralize Saquon Barkley, who stood out with three touchdowns.

"🫣we couldn’t find an answer. 3 turnovers also makes it very hard. Still, this season exceeded all my expectations and I’m so proud of this team. Congrats, Eagles, y’all won this outright," he wrote.

The Reddit co-founder also shared a glimpse of the calories he burned during the game on his Instagram story. The Philadelphia Eagles, who secured a spot in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs, triumphed in the championship on Sunday, February 9.

