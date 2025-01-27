Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reveals how watching Commanders during NFC Championship loss to Eagles physically affected him

Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian has been a Washington Commanders fan since time immemorial. He cheered for them during their NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles held on Sunday, 26 January 2025.

After the Commanders were defeated by the Eagles, Ohanian took to Instagram to share a glimpse of how many calories he burned in a short span of 10 minutes during the game.

Alexis Ohanian's Oura Health Tracker display during the game - via @alexisohanian on Instagram

The Redskins exceeded all their fans' expectations by putting together an unbelievable season. However, they were crushed by the Birds 55-23 on Sunday. Saquon Barkley was the star of the game, with three touchdowns. Quarterback Jalen Hurts too completed 20 out of 28 of his passes, along with a rushing touchdown.

Ohanian was proud of his team and congratulated the Eagles for their strong win on X.

"🫣we couldn’t find an answer. 3 turnovers also makes it very hard. Still, this season exceeded all my expectations and I’m so proud of this team. Congrats, Eagles, y’all won this outright," he wrote.

The Eagles have qualified for Super Bowl LIX, their second in three years, after this NFC Championship win.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares best part of Commanders' game

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian had an unexpected encounter while he was at the Lincoln Financial Field rooting for his team on Sunday. He met former Commanders' legend Sean Taylor's daughter, Jackie Taylor, at the game vs Philly Eagles.

"The best part of the night. All my fellow @commanders fans better go follow @jtaylor2024" - he wrote.

Jackie is a UNC Volleyball player and dons her father's jersey number #21 in his honor. Sean Taylor was murdered in 2007 at just 24 years of age during an attempt at burglary at his house.

"My biggest thing has always been just making sure his name stays alive, it's never felt like a burden, but it's just felt like a part of me to connect with him," she told ESPN in 2023.

Sean's daughter, who was just 18 months old then, is now a college student and a volleyball player. She cheers for the Commanders and tries to keep a piece of her father with her whenever she plays.

