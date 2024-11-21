"There are a lot of things I'm better at than Serena Williams" - Husband Alexis Ohanian discloses fields he's mastered that 'really tick his wife off'

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently opened up on a few things that he thinks that he is better at than the 23-time singles Major winner. Ohanian stated that he was a better artist, cook and gamer compared to his wife.

Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian met for the first time in 2015 and eventually became partners. In September 2017, Williams and Ohanian welcomed daughter Olympia, their first child, to the world. Two months later, the couple got hitched in a gala New Orleans ceremony. Last year, Williams gave birth to daughter Adira River, the couple's second child.

During a recent appearance on the Spolitics with Jemele Hill podcast, Alexis Ohanian was asked if there were things that he is better at than wife Serena Williams and whether they 'tick her off'. Ohanian touched on the "artist" side of himself first, citing an example of himself drawing with daughter Olympia.

Trending

"This is easy. There are a lot of things I'm better at than her. I am a better artist. So we'll do little drawing classes. I'll fire up a YouTube channel where it's like a step by step drawing class, I'm like, "Olympia, what do you want to draw today?" And she'll be like, "a unicorn!" I'll be like, "cool." Serena knows, much better artist," Ohanian said.

Next, the famed entrepreneur moved on to his culinary skills, admitting that Williams is better at baking than him. However, he proudly talked about his "smoking and grilling" skills. The Reddit co-founder also briefly touched on his prowess at games.

"She would contest it, but I think I'm a better cook. She's a better baker, but I am a better cook. And that's simply because I really got into smoking and grilling. I obsess over stuff. We went to Austin, Olympia loved brisket, and I was like, "great, my baby is going to have brisket every weekend." Video games. Better than her at video games, not that that's much of a skill, but I'll take it. Game of H.O.R.S.E, yeah, her jump shot is terrible," Ohanian added.

Despite talking up his cooking skills, Ohanian recently shed light on how Williams' culinary abilities attracted him to her.

"Tremendous" - Alexis Ohanian on the first meal Serena Williams cooked for him

Serena Williams (L) and Alexis Ohanian (R) (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian did a recent interview with Lingo, where the Reddit co-founder revealed the first meal that the tennis legend cooked for him. According to Ohanian, Williams "seduced" him with it.

"My favorite meal that you cook is the one that you seduced me with. It was tacos. That was the first meal you ever made for me. You brought out some tremendous tacos," Ohanian said.

In the same interview, Ohanian went on to credit Williams for expanding his palette through the tacos she cooked for him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas