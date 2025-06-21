“Felt like death to me”- MyKayla Skinner gets honest about being shut out by Simone Biles & USA teammates after viral 2024 Olympic team remark

Former American gymnast MyKayla Skinner has looked back on her feud with Simone Biles during the 2024 Paris Olympics. Notably, this wasn't the last time Skinner had been in the news for her take with the 7-time Olympic gold medalist.

Recently, Skinner also made a confession during Biles's controversy with activist Riley Gaines. The former Utah gymnast revealed that she was bullied on several occasions by Biles during her stint with the national team and had to stay quiet due to the immense influence of the latter.

However, several months before this chapter, Skinner was involved in another controversy with Biles when she called out the US gymnastics team for lacking talent and depth. Following this, Biles mocked Skinner through a social media post after she and the US team won the team event.

Notably, Skinner had also faced intense criticism on social media from fans due to her comments. Speaking about this chapter, MyKayla Skinner revealed that she had tried to reach out to Biles and the other gymnasts in the national team, but none of them responded. Skinner also added that she lost several of her close ones due to this controversy. She said (via Deseret):

"I talked to Simone, I sent text messages to the girls, and I take full responsibility for everything I said. But I got no responses, and it almost felt like a death to me — I lost people that I loved and cared about. "

During the conversation, Skinner further remarked that after the Olympic controversy, Biles didn't even try to reach out to her.

MyKayla Skinner opened up about taking Riley Gaines' side amid the latter's controversy with Simone Biles

MyKayla Skinner made her feelings known on aligning with activist Riley Gaines during the latter's controversy with Simone Biles. During Skinner's time at The Will Cain Show, she heaped praises on Gaines' stance in speaking up for female athletes and women's sports.

Additionally, she also mentioned that she is aligning with Gaines as she wants fairness in gymnastics and women's sports. She said:

"I stand by Riley and for the amazing way that she is helping athletes to fight for women, and now that I have a daughter, it really helps me to want to stand by Riley's side because I want the future of women's gymnastics and women's sports in general to have fairness."

Before she retired from the sport, Skinner had won several accolades for the US team, including a silver medal at the 2020 Olympics and four gold medals at the Pan American Championships.

