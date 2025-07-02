Femke Bol and boyfriend Ben Broeders take their relationship to next level with engagement announcement

Femke Bol and her boyfriend Ben Broeders, also a track and field athlete, have taken their relationship to the next level with a major life announcement. The couple has revealed their engagement, with Bol flaunting her ring.

Ad

Bol and Broeders, who grew close during the COVID-19 pandemic, have previously been open about their relationship, sharing photos together on social media and enjoying vacations, including a trip to Sicily during the 2024 off-season.

Femke Bol recently revealed her engagement to Ben Broeders by sharing the update on her Instagram handle. In the photo posted by the Dutch athlete, the couple can be seen all smiles as they pose for the camera, with Bol showing off her diamond ring. She captioned the post, writing:

Ad

Trending

“My person for life, to forever with you ♥️💍✨"

Ad

Broeders also reshared the post on his Instagram story and reacted:

“🥰🥰”

Screenshot of Ben Broeders’ Instagram story. Credits - IG/ benbroeders

A few days ago, Bol had also posted an adorable birthday wish for the pole vaulter as the latter turned 30 on June 21.

Ad

When it comes to competition, Femke Bol is set to return to defend her title in the 400m hurdles at the 2025 World Athletics Championships, where she is expected to face strong competition from world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

Meanwhile, Broeders has had a mixed season so far, with a season’s best of 5.80m recorded at the Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais Trophée EDF, just 0.02m short of the World Championships qualifying mark of 5.82m.

Ad

Femke Bol and Ben Broeders impressed at the 2025 European Athletics Team Championships

Femke Bol at European Athletics Team Championships 1st Division 2025 - Source: Getty

Femke Bol and her boyfriend Ben Broeders delivered impressive performances at the recently concluded European Athletics Team Championships, held from June 27 to June 29. Competing in the 400m flat, Bol ran a dominant 49.48s to win the first Division at the championships in the Final 2 by finishing much ahead of the second-placed Polish athlete Natalia Bukowiecka, who clocked 50.14s.

Ad

Bol’s performance contributed to the Dutch team’s best-ever finish in the points table in the history of the European Athletics Team Championships. They placed fourth overall with 384.5 points, only behind Italy (431.5), Poland (405.5), and Germany (397).

On the other hand, Ben Broeders finished first in the men’s pole vault to win the Second Division at the championships with a best clearance of 5.70m. His result added to Belgium’s overall performance as the nation ended its campaign on a high note by earning promotion and finishing as the top team in Division 2 with 451.5 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhiruchi Rout Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.



Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.



Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.



Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.



When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Know More