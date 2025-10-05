Femke Bol enjoys couple time with fiancé Ben Broeders with the view of Mount Fuji after World Championship gold medal victory

After her appearance at the World Athletics Championships, Femke Bol shared a few glimpses of her vacation with fiancé Ben Broeders in Japan. At the Championships, Bol won her second gold medal of the 400m hurdles event. She outdid Jasmine Jones and Emma Zapletalova by clocking a remarkable time of 51.54 seconds to record a world lead. The Dutch athlete further collected a silver and a bronze medal in the mixed 4x400m and women's 4x400m relay races, respectively. Following her successful campaign, the multiple-time Olympic medalist was seen embracing the serene vibes in Japan with her fiancé. The couple was seen devouring delicious food against the mesmerizing backdrop of Mount Fuji. Bol shared the glimpse while appreciating the nature and wrote:&quot;Kachou fuugetsu” 🌸🐦‍⬛🌬️🌙,&quot; meaning flower, bird, wind, and moon. &quot;Enjoying the beauties Japan has to offer, waking up to the view of Mount Fuji is magical ⭐️🗻&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostA few days earlier, Femke Bol also shared pictures of them enjoying at a beach in Okinawa. After dating for five years, Bol and Broeders announced their engagement on July 2, 2025. Broeders is a Belgian pole vaulter who competed at the 2020 Tokyo and 2024 Paris Games. After securing 19th place in Tokyo, he improved his performance to settle in 15th place in Paris. Femke Bol and her fiancé Ben Broeders open up about their first meeting Femke Bol at the 2025 Diamond League in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Getty Images)In an interview with Diamondleaguemonaco, Femke Bol and her fiancé Ben Broeders recently opened up about their first meeting. They crossed each other's path for the first time in the dining hall at the 2020 Diamond League. &quot;We met at the Stockholm Diamond League in 2020. You know, at the Diamond League, you come across each other in the dining hall, and just like that, we met,&quot; Bol reflected. &quot;After the competition, at the airport, we were just in the departure hall, and I think it was her and Lieke (Klaver) who sat 50m away from me,&quot; Broeders remembered. &quot;By coincidence, she at that moment started following me. From there, we kind of got to talking, and the rest is history.&quot;Femke Bol further added that she was initially stunned by the vaulter's beauty and found him easygoing. &quot;He's really good-looking looking first of all, of course. But he is such a nice guy. He is easygoing. I think from the moment we met, we had easy conversation and it started to grow.&quot;The couple bought a house together in Heelsum, Netherlands, in 2024“