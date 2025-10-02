  • home icon
  • Femke Bol gushes over fiance Ben Broeders as they enjoy beach vacation in Japanese island after World Championships success

Femke Bol gushes over fiance Ben Broeders as they enjoy beach vacation in Japanese island after World Championships success

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Published Oct 02, 2025 06:56 GMT
Golden Tracks Awards - Source: Getty
Femke Bol and Ben Broeders at the Golden Tracks Awards - (Source: Getty)

Femke Bol gushed over her fiance Ben Broeders as the couple enjoyed a beach vacation in Okinawa, a Japanese Island in the East China sea. Bol was last in contention at the 2025 World Championshios, where she retained her 400m hurdles title besides winning two other medals.

Femke Bol and Ben Broeders have dated for nearly five years and took their relationship to the next level by announcing their engagement in July this year. They also shined in their respective sporting categories, especially Bol, who defended her 400m hurdles World title, amassed bronze in the women's 4x400m relay and silver in the mixed 4x400m relay events at the 2025 World Championships.

Soon after, they set out on a coastal holiday and posted pictures on social media. As per the hurdlers recent Instagram story, the couple has been enjoying more beach time in a Japanese island named Okinawa. The Olympic gold medalist gushed over her fiance as he walked on the sand bare-bodied.

Bol gushes over her fiance Ben Broeders; Instagram - @femke_bol
Bol gushes over her fiance Ben Broeders; Instagram - @femke_bol

The stories also featured the starry night sky, and a view of the sea. Bol also added more sea views from different angles, captioning:

"Lunch view"
"Everyday"
Femke Bol coastal holiday; Instagram - @femke_bol
Femke Bol coastal holiday; Instagram - @femke_bol

The 25-year-old captured a video of a sea turtle swimming under the sea and captioned the moment as:

"Last day for sure was the best one"
Bol shares holiday pictures; Instagram - @femke_bol
Bol shares holiday pictures; Instagram - @femke_bol

Bol and Broeders, who first met at Stockholm Diamond league in 2020, have been living together in Heelsum, Netherlands, after spending most of their dating years in long distance.

Femke Bol talked about valuing the time she and Ben Broeders get amid training

Bol at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - (Source: Getty)
Bol at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - (Source: Getty)

Femke Bol has established herself as the most formidable 400m hurdler after world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone. Off the track, she has also been open about her relationship with Broeders, as they enjoy trips and other activities together. In an interview from July, the month she got engaged to her long-time boyfriend and pole vaulter Ben Broeders, Bol talked about how the couple misses each other when they are training as the days are stress-filled.

"We miss each other a lot with different training camps, [so] we really value the time we do have together, without all the stress."

She added:

"Especially before big championships, those weeks are full of stress. I’m super nervous, and so is he. Sometimes we need to not talk about it at all. Or sometimes we’re really good at supporting each other through it. It depends on the moment.”

Bol had a phenomenal 2025 season, winning her thirtieth 400m hurdles at the Diamond League and lifting her fifth DL trophy. She also won two rela golds at the 2025 European Championships.

