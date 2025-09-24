Femke Bol embarks on beach holiday with fiancé Ben Broeders after winning gold medal at the World Athletics Championships

Femke Bol gushed over her fiancé, Ben Broeders, as the couple embarked on their coastal holiday after the 2025 World Championships. The Dutch athlete came fresh off winning three medals at the 20th edition of the Worlds.

Ad

Femke Bol and pole vaulter Ben Broeders first crossed paths at the 2020 Stockholm Diamond League, followed by brief conversations in a Rome event. They had their first date in Den Bosch at the end of that year, before Broeders got introduced to Bol's family. Since officiating their relationship in 2021, the couple has been going strong and even moved in together in Heelsum, Netherlands.

In an Instagram post in July 2025, the 400m hurdles specialist announced her engagement to her long-time boyfriend. As the newly engaged couple, they entered the World Championships, where Bol defended her 400m hurdles title and clinched silver in the mixed 4x400m relay and bronze in the women's 4x400m relay.

Ad

Trending

Not long after, Bol and Broeders embarked on a coastal holiday, as posted by the hurdler on her Instagram story. The former captured her fiancé in casual wear, walking towards the beach. She captioned it as:

"Now time for holiday"

Femke Bol gushes over her fiance during beach holiday; Instagram - @femke_bol

Bol announced she would miss competing in individual events at the beginning of the year. She opened her outdoor season at the Rabat Diamond League, setting a new meeting record. Bol further lowered the meeting record at the Stockholm stop. Racking up more wins, she closed out the Diamond League season with her thirtieth consecutive hurdles victory and earned her fifth trophy.

Ad

Femke Bol once expressed how she and Ben Broeders balance their sporting careers with their personal lives

Bol at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - (Source: Getty)

Femke Bol and Ben Broeders were in a long-distance relationship for a significant time, which helped them navigate long-distance and enjoy the little moments together. They also focused on keeping their personal life separate from their careers and not letting it get consumed by it. In a conversation once, Bol expressed how the couple talks about training, besides enjoying movies together, going golfing, or taking a vacation, and other activities.

Ad

"That can be hard sometimes. If he’s focused on training or I am, we can talk about it all evening long. I think that’s normal. But we’re also good at watching a show together and forgetting about everything, or planning a vacation, or going golfing, just doing something completely different and enjoying each other’s company." (via Olympics.com)

Ad

Femke Bol participated in the European Athletics Indoor Championships, helping the Netherlands win gold in the mixed 4x400m and women's 4x400m relay events.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More