Femke Bol expressed her thoughts as Team Netherlands registered its most successful World Championships campaign ever. The team concluded their campaign in Tokyo with six medals overall, which included two gold medals, two silver medals, and two bronze medals.

Ad

The Dutch athlete competed in three events and emerged victorious by securing the podium positions in all three events. Femke Bol competed in the 400m hurdles and clinched the gold medal after clocking 51.54s with a formidable lead. The Olympic medalist expressed her elation at being able to successfully defend her title in the 400m hurdles in a post-race interview.

Moreover, Femke Bol was a part of the team that won the silver medal in the 4x400m mixed relay and the bronze medal in the women's 4x400m relay. She expressed her happiness at the incredible team's performance and shared that she was proud of the team's effort that led to their most successful World Championships campaign so far.

Ad

Trending

"Most successful World Championship ever for the Netherlands. So proud of our small country," she wrote.

Bol reacts to Netherlands' incredible campaign at the World Athletics championships | Instagram@Femke_bol

Furthermore, Bol thanked her fans for their incredible support throughout the 2025 track season.

Ad

Femke Bol shares her thoughts on defending her 400m hurdles title

Day 9 - World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty

Femke Bol penned a heartfelt note while reflecting on her win in the women's 400m hurdles. She expressed her pride in being able to successfully defend her title, along with clocking one of her fastest times.

Ad

She shared how competing in the Olympic stadium in Tokyo had been a surreal experience for her and expressed her gratitude for receiving huge support from her team and family.

"Super happy and proud to defend my title in one of my fastest times 😍 Loved racing in Tokyo stadium in such an amazing atmosphere, thank you, everyone, for making it an unforgettable experience 🫰 I’m so thankful for the people I get to share this whole journey with. I have the best team around me 🥰" she wrote.

Ad

Femke Bol shared that her team and family played an integral role in her success in the 2025 season.

"Their support, care, and dedication mean the world to me. To my coaches, medical staff, agent, teammates, and sponsors and of course my family, fiancé and friends, you’re the best And thank you for all the sweet messages and all the support in the stadium 🫶🏼" she added.

The Dutch athlete shared that she would be taking some time off the track before getting back to preparations for the upcoming season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adityan Pillai Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.



To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.



With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.



He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work. Know More