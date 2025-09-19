"It's strange"- Femke Bol shares mixed feelings on Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's absence in hurdles at World Championships, but praises her 400m run

Dutch track star Femke Bol shared her reaction on not being able to compete against Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone in the 400m hurdles after she won the gold medal in the event at the World Athletics Championships 2025. McLaughlin-Levrone and Bol have competed against each other on many occasions in the 400m hurdles, however, the American transitioned to the 400m flat this season and did not face Bol at this year's World Championships.McLaughlin-Levrone won her first gold medal in the 400m at this year's World Championships, recording a time of 47.78 seconds to finish ahead of Marileidy Paulino and Salwa Eid Naser. Bol on the other hand, won the 400m hurdles title with a time of 51.54 seconds to win her second world title in the event. The pair have faced off on many occasions, famously at the 2024 Paris Olympics where McLaughlin-Levrone won gold and Bol won bronze.In an interview after winning the gold medal in the 400m hurdles, Bol shared her thoughts on not being able to race against Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone in the event:&quot;It's strange because I'm used to the fact that she is there when we are at a big tournament. Throughout the season, I almost never see her so that's not really strange, but it was strange to see her race yesterday night. But it was amazing seeing how well she raced.&quot;When asked if she would have wanted to race against McLaughlin-Levrone in the 400m hurdles final:&quot;Yeah, I most likely wouldn't be here with the gold medal, but I really love to race her. She is the best athlete to ever do it in my event. So, I would have loved to do it. But I also love to see her do so well on 400m and show her capacity on this one.&quot;With her 400m hurdles title victory, Femke Bol now has two medals at this year's World Championships, with the other coming in the Mixed 4x400m Relay event where she won silver.Femke Bol on Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone: &quot;Amazing to see someone who is so diverse on the track&quot;Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Femke Bol at Paris 2024 - Source: GettyFemke Bol made her feelings known on Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone competing in different events ahead of the World Championships, praising her capacity to compete in different events. McLaughlin-Levrone competed in the 100m and 100m hurdles at the Grand Slam Track this season, alongside the 400m flat.“It's amazing to see someone who is so diverse on the track, who's a great athlete in 400m hurdles but also giving it a shot in 100 hurdles or 100m - and it's always a joy to watch her race. She's the best to ever do it.”Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has won two Olympic golds and 2 World Championship medals in the 400m hurdles event.