"Found a new balance and am grateful to be healthy"- Femke Bol reflects after retaining 400m hurdles title at World Athletics Championships

Dutch sprinter and hurdler Femke Bol reflected on her performance at the World Athletics Championships 2024. She also shared her gratitude to all the people who were a part of her journey and supported her throughout as she announced the end to her 2025 season.In the gratitude note, she thanked her fans, her team including coaches, agent, teammates, sponsors, family, friends and fiance among others.At the World Athletics Championships 2025, Femke Bol recorded a time of 51.54s to comfortably win the 400m hurdles gold, ahead of the United States’ Jasmine Jones (52.08s) and Slovakia’s Emma Zapletalová (53.00s), and defend her title. Following her victory, she expressed pride in herself and her title defense in an Instagram post, writing:“Super happy and proud to defend my title in one of my fastest times 😍 Loved racing in Tokyo stadium in such an amazing atmosphere, thank you everyone for making it an unforgettable experience 🫰I have the best team around me 🥰..To my coaches, medical staff, agent, teammates and sponsors and of course my family, fiance and friends, you’re the best 🧡”“Another great season in the bag! I had so much fun on and off the track, found a new balance and am grateful to be healthy and working hard,” she added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 25-year-old also shared that she will be taking some time to relax and recharge before returning to the track. In addition to her gold in the individual event, she also bagged a silver in the mixed 4x400m relay and a bronze in the women’s 4x400m relay events.Keely Hodgkinson, Britton Rose Wilson and other athletes react to Femke Bol expressing gratitude after Worlds performanceFemke Bol on Day 7 at World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025. Source: GettyKeely Hodgkinson, Britton Rose Wilson, Ajla Del Ponte and more athletes reacted to Femke Bol expressing gratitude after her World Championships 2025 performance. Hodgkinson, the Paris Olympics gold medalist and the 2025 Worlds bronze medalist in the 800m, reacted in the comments, writing:“Proud of you!!!🔥”USA’s Britton Wilson joined in the comments, adding:“🥹🥹proud of you!!”Swiss athlete Ajla Del Ponte also commented on the post:“❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥”, she reacted.Her Dutch teammate Ramsey Angela also reacted to the post.“FEMKIEEEEEE 😍🔥”, he commented.Screenshot of athlete’s comments on Femke Bol’s post. Credits - IG/ femke_bolWith her successful 2025 World Championships campaign, she has added seven medals to her overall tally at the tournament which includes three gold, three silver and one bronze. The Dutch track star is also a four-time Olympic medalist, with one gold, one silver and two bronze medals.