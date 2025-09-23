  • home icon
  "Found a new balance and am grateful to be healthy"- Femke Bol reflects after retaining 400m hurdles title at World Athletics Championships

By Abhiruchi Rout
Modified Sep 23, 2025 14:36 GMT
Day 5 - World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty
Femke Bol at World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025. Source: Getty

Dutch sprinter and hurdler Femke Bol reflected on her performance at the World Athletics Championships 2024. She also shared her gratitude to all the people who were a part of her journey and supported her throughout as she announced the end to her 2025 season.

In the gratitude note, she thanked her fans, her team including coaches, agent, teammates, sponsors, family, friends and fiance among others.

At the World Athletics Championships 2025, Femke Bol recorded a time of 51.54s to comfortably win the 400m hurdles gold, ahead of the United States’ Jasmine Jones (52.08s) and Slovakia’s Emma Zapletalová (53.00s), and defend her title. Following her victory, she expressed pride in herself and her title defense in an Instagram post, writing:

Trending
“Super happy and proud to defend my title in one of my fastest times 😍 Loved racing in Tokyo stadium in such an amazing atmosphere, thank you everyone for making it an unforgettable experience 🫰I have the best team around me 🥰..To my coaches, medical staff, agent, teammates and sponsors and of course my family, fiance and friends, you’re the best 🧡”
“Another great season in the bag! I had so much fun on and off the track, found a new balance and am grateful to be healthy and working hard,” she added.
The 25-year-old also shared that she will be taking some time to relax and recharge before returning to the track. In addition to her gold in the individual event, she also bagged a silver in the mixed 4x400m relay and a bronze in the women’s 4x400m relay events.

Keely Hodgkinson, Britton Rose Wilson and other athletes react to Femke Bol expressing gratitude after Worlds performance

Femke Bol on Day 7 at World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025. Source: Getty
Keely Hodgkinson, Britton Rose Wilson, Ajla Del Ponte and more athletes reacted to Femke Bol expressing gratitude after her World Championships 2025 performance. Hodgkinson, the Paris Olympics gold medalist and the 2025 Worlds bronze medalist in the 800m, reacted in the comments, writing:

“Proud of you!!!🔥”

USA’s Britton Wilson joined in the comments, adding:

“🥹🥹proud of you!!”

Swiss athlete Ajla Del Ponte also commented on the post:

“❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥”, she reacted.

Her Dutch teammate Ramsey Angela also reacted to the post.

“FEMKIEEEEEE 😍🔥”, he commented.
Screenshot of athlete&rsquo;s comments on Femke Bol&rsquo;s post. Credits - IG/ femke_bol
Screenshot of athlete’s comments on Femke Bol’s post. Credits - IG/ femke_bol

With her successful 2025 World Championships campaign, she has added seven medals to her overall tally at the tournament which includes three gold, three silver and one bronze. The Dutch track star is also a four-time Olympic medalist, with one gold, one silver and two bronze medals.

About the author
Abhiruchi Rout

Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.

Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.

Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.

When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends.

bell-icon Manage notifications