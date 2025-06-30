Femke Bol reacts to Netherlands' historic performance at European Team Championships

Dutch track and field athlete Femke Bol shared her reaction to her team's performance at the European Athletics Team Championships 2025 in Madrid. The event took place from June 26 to 29.

Ad

Bol was also a part of the Dutch team, where she ran in the second finals of the 400m sprint event. She clocked a season-best and Championship record of 49.48 seconds to win the race and defeat the likes of Polish sprinter Natalia Bukowiecka and Spain's Paula Sevilla.

Besides Bol, several other Dutch athletes, such as Minke Bisschops (Men's 100m) and Xavi Mo-Ajok (Men's 200m), have clinched victories in Madrid. Just after the Netherlands' successful campaign in this competition, the team's sprint and hurdles coach, Laurent Meuwly, shared a post in appreciation for the entire team. He wrote:

Ad

Trending

"8 wins and 5 Championships records for the Dutch team in Madrid! Historical result with the highest rank (4th) ever reached and 15% more points than 2 years ago! Fantastic atmosphere with a great mix of successful leaders and newcomers! Very proud of this team!"

Ad

Bol shared this post on her stories and expressed her excitement about her team clinching a 4th-place rank in this Championship, the highest so far for the Dutch team and just behind Italy, Germany and Poland. She wrote:

"Highest rank ever achieved at this Championships"

"4th place for our team," she added.

Screenshot of Bol's story (Image via: @femke_bol)

Femke Bol came at the back of a crushing defeat at the Ostrava Golden Spike, where she was defeated by the likes of Salwa Eid Naser and Lynna Irby-Jackson. However, she managed to come back impressively and bag a gold at the European Team Championships.

Ad

"I am happy on the track"- Femke Bol comments on her immediate goals

Femke Bol (Image via: Getty)

Femke Bol shared her take on her immediate goals for the 2025 track and field season. In her specialized 400m hurdles event, the Dutch athlete has been unbeaten so far this year with two Diamond League victories in Rabat and Stockholm.

Ad

In an interview, Bol shared that she wanted to enjoy her time on the track and was aiming to clock personal best run times in the meets she was participating in. She said, via Olympics.com:

"Of course I have good feelings but every season is different. I'm just happy on the track, if I can perform well, execute my races... and of course I also hope to get close to my PB at the moment it counts."

During the conversation, Bol also emphasized her excitement for the World Championships 2025 and said that she was looking forward to competing at the stadium in Tokyo, where she won her first Olympic medal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More