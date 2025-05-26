Femke Bol reacts to setting the meet record in her season debut performance at Rabat Diamond League

Femke Bol opened her 2025 season at the Rabat Diamond League with a sizzling time of 52.4s. Her time marked a new meet record and the Dutch hurdler recently made her feelings known about the accomplishment.

Ad

Bol had a hectic 2024, with the highlights of her season being the World Indoor Championships, the Paris Olympics, and the Diamond League Final. After her busy year, the Olympic gold-medalist chose to start the new season on a slower note, and forgoed individual indoor competitions in the first half of 2025, competing only in the 4x400m and mixed 4x400m relay at the European Indoor Championships.

At the Rabat Diamond League, Bol kicked off her individual 2025 season with a 400m hurdles race. As the 24-year-old gears up to defend her World Championships title in the event, she clocked a time of 52.4, establishing a new meet record. Reacting to her achievement, Femke Bol shared a post that highlighted her meet record on her Instagram story, and captioned it,

Ad

Trending

“🤩🤩🤩🤩.”

Via @femke_bol on Instagram

In Rabat, Bol was the clear dominant force on the field. Behind her, Jamaica's Andrenette Knight clocked a 53.90s to finish second, while Italian hurdler Ayomide Folorunson rounded out the top three with her 54.74s.

Ad

Femke Bol reflect on her Rabat Diamond League outing

Bol at the European Athletics Indoor Championships (Image Source: Getty)

For Femke Bol, the Rabat Diamond League marked a great season debut. After the race, the World Champion stated she was happy with her execution, telling Runnerspace,

Ad

“I'm happy. I mean it's a great start. I think I had a good execution for now with the race rhythm and yeah I'm just really happy.

She went on to add that she had been gunning after a season opener of 52s for a while and was happy with her start, saying,

“I mean I'm always hoping. I've been close to opening a 52 the last (few) years. But I think last year I was pretty focused on opening fast. (There are) still three and a half months till Japan, so we have time. In the end it doesn't really matter the time you have on the first one, it's more about how the race, how the execution is going. But it's great to start a (with a ) 52.4.”

After dominating the Diamond League, Femke Bol will next compete at the FBK Games in Hengelo, which are scheduled to begin on June 9.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More