  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Rabat Diamond League 2025 Results: Fred Kerley secures podium in 100m & 200m as Letsile Tebogo struggles, Katie Moon wins pole vault title

Rabat Diamond League 2025 Results: Fred Kerley secures podium in 100m & 200m as Letsile Tebogo struggles, Katie Moon wins pole vault title

By Abhiruchi Rout
Modified May 25, 2025 21:28 GMT
Fred Kerley (L), Letsile Tebogo (C) and Katie Moon (R) competed at the 2025 Rabat Diamond League.PHOTO: Getty Images
Fred Kerley (L), Letsile Tebogo (C) and Katie Moon (R) competed at the 2025 Rabat Diamond League.PHOTO: Getty Images

The 2025 Rabat Diamond League witnessed record-breaking performances from global track and fiels stars on May 25, Sunday. This was the fourth Diamond League meeting of the 2025 season, with the next stop scheduled for Rome on June 6.

Ad

In the men's 100m, Akani Simbine continued his winning streak this season, clocking 9.95s to win the race ahead of Ferdinand Omanyala (10.05s) and the USA's Fred Kerley (10.07s).

After a top-three finish in the 100m, Kerley returned for his second race of the night, running 20.16s to earn third place once again. However, Letsile Tebogo, who was scheduled to compete in both the 100m and 200m, struggled in the former, where he placed last, before later withdrawing from his signature event.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Meanwhile, some prominent names who won in the track events at the Rabat Diamond League were Femke Bol (women’s 400m hurdles), Shericka Jackson (women’s 100m), and Beatrice Chebet (women’s 3000m), among others.

In the field events, two-time Olympic medalist Katie Moon was one of the best performers, winning the pole vault with a 4.73m clearance. Elina Tzengko (women’s javelin throw), Hamish Kerr (men’s high jump), and Payton Otterdahl (men’s shot put) were among the other winners in the field disciplines at the Rabat Diamond League.

Ad

Men's Results at 2025 Rabat Diamond League

100m

  1. Akani Simbine (RSA) – 9.95s
  2. Ferdinand Omanyala (KEN) – 10.05s
  3. Fred Kerley (USA) – 10.07s

200m

  1. Courtney Lindsey (USA) – 20.04s
  2. Joseph Fahnbulleh (LBR) – 20.12s
  3. Fred Kerley (USA) – 20.16s

400m

  1. Jacory Patterson (USA) – 44.37s
  2. Zakithi Nene (RSA) – 44.46s
  3. Quincy Hall (USA) – 44.90s

800m

  1. Tshepiso Masalela (BOT) – 1:42.70min
  2. Max Burgin (GBR) – 1:43.34min
  3. Emmanuel Wanyonyi (KEN) – 1:43.37min

1500m

  1. Jonah Koech (USA) – 3:31.43min
  2. Reynold Cheruiyot (KEN) – 3:31.78min
  3. Festus Lagat (KEN) – 3:32.06min

3000m Steeplechase

  1. Soufiane El Bakkali (MAR) – 8:00.70min
  2. Frederik Ruppert (GER) – 8:01.49min
  3. Edmund Serem (KEN) – 8:07.47min
Ad

Shot Put

  1. Payton Otterdahl (USA) – 21.97m
  2. Rajindra Campbell (JAM) – 21.95m
  3. Joe Kovacs (USA) – 21.52m

High Jump

  • Hamish Kerr (NZL) – 2.25m (First place)
  • Marco Fassinotti (ITA) – 2.25m (Second place)
  • Yual Reath (AUS) – 2.25m (Third place)

Women's Results at 2025 Rabat Diamond League

100m

  1. Shericka Jackson (JAM) – 11.04s
  2. Maia McCoy (LBR) – 11.08s
  3. Jacious Sears (USA) – 11.11s

400m Hurdles

  1. Femke Bol (NED) – 52.46s
  2. Andrenette Knight (JAM) – 53.90s
  3. Ayomide Folorunso (ITA) – 54.74s

800m

  1. Tsige Duguma (ETH) – 1:57.42min
  2. Prudence Sekgodiso (RSA) – 1:57.52min
  3. Addison Wiley (USA) – 1:57.55min
Ad

3000m

  1. Beatrice Chebet (KEN) – 8:11.56min
  2. Nadia Battocletti (ITA) – 8:26.27min
  3. Sarah Healy (IRL) – 8:27.02min

Pole Vault

  1. Katie Moon (USA) – 4.73m
  2. Tina Šutej (SLO) – 4.63m
  3. Gabriela Leon (USA) – 4.63m

Javelin Throw

  1. Elina Tzengko (GRE) – 64.60m
  2. Adriana Vilagoš (SRB) – 63.25m
  3. Anete Sietina (LAT) – 60.19m
About the author
Abhiruchi Rout

Abhiruchi Rout

Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.

Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.

Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.

When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Abhiruchi Rout
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications