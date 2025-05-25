Rabat Diamond League 2025 Results: Fred Kerley secures podium in 100m & 200m as Letsile Tebogo struggles, Katie Moon wins pole vault title

The 2025 Rabat Diamond League witnessed record-breaking performances from global track and fiels stars on May 25, Sunday. This was the fourth Diamond League meeting of the 2025 season, with the next stop scheduled for Rome on June 6.
In the men's 100m, Akani Simbine continued his winning streak this season, clocking 9.95s to win the race ahead of Ferdinand Omanyala (10.05s) and the USA's Fred Kerley (10.07s).
After a top-three finish in the 100m, Kerley returned for his second race of the night, running 20.16s to earn third place once again. However, Letsile Tebogo, who was scheduled to compete in both the 100m and 200m, struggled in the former, where he placed last, before later withdrawing from his signature event.
Meanwhile, some prominent names who won in the track events at the Rabat Diamond League were Femke Bol (women’s 400m hurdles), Shericka Jackson (women’s 100m), and Beatrice Chebet (women’s 3000m), among others.
In the field events, two-time Olympic medalist Katie Moon was one of the best performers, winning the pole vault with a 4.73m clearance. Elina Tzengko (women’s javelin throw), Hamish Kerr (men’s high jump), and Payton Otterdahl (men’s shot put) were among the other winners in the field disciplines at the Rabat Diamond League.
Men's Results at 2025 Rabat Diamond League
100m
- Akani Simbine (RSA) – 9.95s
- Ferdinand Omanyala (KEN) – 10.05s
- Fred Kerley (USA) – 10.07s
200m
- Courtney Lindsey (USA) – 20.04s
- Joseph Fahnbulleh (LBR) – 20.12s
- Fred Kerley (USA) – 20.16s
400m
- Jacory Patterson (USA) – 44.37s
- Zakithi Nene (RSA) – 44.46s
- Quincy Hall (USA) – 44.90s
800m
- Tshepiso Masalela (BOT) – 1:42.70min
- Max Burgin (GBR) – 1:43.34min
- Emmanuel Wanyonyi (KEN) – 1:43.37min
1500m
- Jonah Koech (USA) – 3:31.43min
- Reynold Cheruiyot (KEN) – 3:31.78min
- Festus Lagat (KEN) – 3:32.06min
3000m Steeplechase
- Soufiane El Bakkali (MAR) – 8:00.70min
- Frederik Ruppert (GER) – 8:01.49min
- Edmund Serem (KEN) – 8:07.47min
Shot Put
- Payton Otterdahl (USA) – 21.97m
- Rajindra Campbell (JAM) – 21.95m
- Joe Kovacs (USA) – 21.52m
High Jump
- Hamish Kerr (NZL) – 2.25m (First place)
- Marco Fassinotti (ITA) – 2.25m (Second place)
- Yual Reath (AUS) – 2.25m (Third place)
Women's Results at 2025 Rabat Diamond League
100m
- Shericka Jackson (JAM) – 11.04s
- Maia McCoy (LBR) – 11.08s
- Jacious Sears (USA) – 11.11s
400m Hurdles
- Femke Bol (NED) – 52.46s
- Andrenette Knight (JAM) – 53.90s
- Ayomide Folorunso (ITA) – 54.74s
800m
- Tsige Duguma (ETH) – 1:57.42min
- Prudence Sekgodiso (RSA) – 1:57.52min
- Addison Wiley (USA) – 1:57.55min
3000m
- Beatrice Chebet (KEN) – 8:11.56min
- Nadia Battocletti (ITA) – 8:26.27min
- Sarah Healy (IRL) – 8:27.02min
Pole Vault
- Katie Moon (USA) – 4.73m
- Tina Šutej (SLO) – 4.63m
- Gabriela Leon (USA) – 4.63m
Javelin Throw
- Elina Tzengko (GRE) – 64.60m
- Adriana Vilagoš (SRB) – 63.25m
- Anete Sietina (LAT) – 60.19m