Rabat Diamond League 2025 Results: Fred Kerley secures podium in 100m & 200m as Letsile Tebogo struggles, Katie Moon wins pole vault title

The 2025 Rabat Diamond League witnessed record-breaking performances from global track and fiels stars on May 25, Sunday. This was the fourth Diamond League meeting of the 2025 season, with the next stop scheduled for Rome on June 6.

In the men's 100m, Akani Simbine continued his winning streak this season, clocking 9.95s to win the race ahead of Ferdinand Omanyala (10.05s) and the USA's Fred Kerley (10.07s).

After a top-three finish in the 100m, Kerley returned for his second race of the night, running 20.16s to earn third place once again. However, Letsile Tebogo, who was scheduled to compete in both the 100m and 200m, struggled in the former, where he placed last, before later withdrawing from his signature event.

Meanwhile, some prominent names who won in the track events at the Rabat Diamond League were Femke Bol (women’s 400m hurdles), Shericka Jackson (women’s 100m), and Beatrice Chebet (women’s 3000m), among others.

In the field events, two-time Olympic medalist Katie Moon was one of the best performers, winning the pole vault with a 4.73m clearance. Elina Tzengko (women’s javelin throw), Hamish Kerr (men’s high jump), and Payton Otterdahl (men’s shot put) were among the other winners in the field disciplines at the Rabat Diamond League.

Men's Results at 2025 Rabat Diamond League

100m

Akani Simbine (RSA) – 9.95s Ferdinand Omanyala (KEN) – 10.05s Fred Kerley (USA) – 10.07s

200m

Courtney Lindsey (USA) – 20.04s Joseph Fahnbulleh (LBR) – 20.12s Fred Kerley (USA) – 20.16s

400m

Jacory Patterson (USA) – 44.37s Zakithi Nene (RSA) – 44.46s Quincy Hall (USA) – 44.90s

800m

Tshepiso Masalela (BOT) – 1:42.70min Max Burgin (GBR) – 1:43.34min Emmanuel Wanyonyi (KEN) – 1:43.37min

1500m

Jonah Koech (USA) – 3:31.43min Reynold Cheruiyot (KEN) – 3:31.78min Festus Lagat (KEN) – 3:32.06min

3000m Steeplechase

Soufiane El Bakkali (MAR) – 8:00.70min Frederik Ruppert (GER) – 8:01.49min Edmund Serem (KEN) – 8:07.47min

Shot Put

Payton Otterdahl (USA) – 21.97m Rajindra Campbell (JAM) – 21.95m Joe Kovacs (USA) – 21.52m

High Jump

Hamish Kerr (NZL) – 2.25m (First place)

Marco Fassinotti (ITA) – 2.25m (Second place)

Yual Reath (AUS) – 2.25m (Third place)

Women's Results at 2025 Rabat Diamond League

100m

Shericka Jackson (JAM) – 11.04s Maia McCoy (LBR) – 11.08s Jacious Sears (USA) – 11.11s

400m Hurdles

Femke Bol (NED) – 52.46s Andrenette Knight (JAM) – 53.90s Ayomide Folorunso (ITA) – 54.74s

800m

Tsige Duguma (ETH) – 1:57.42min Prudence Sekgodiso (RSA) – 1:57.52min Addison Wiley (USA) – 1:57.55min

3000m

Beatrice Chebet (KEN) – 8:11.56min Nadia Battocletti (ITA) – 8:26.27min Sarah Healy (IRL) – 8:27.02min

Pole Vault

Katie Moon (USA) – 4.73m Tina Šutej (SLO) – 4.63m Gabriela Leon (USA) – 4.63m

Javelin Throw

Elina Tzengko (GRE) – 64.60m Adriana Vilagoš (SRB) – 63.25m Anete Sietina (LAT) – 60.19m

