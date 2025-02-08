Femke Bol shares glimpse of hurdles training week after announcing her absence from Indoor races this season

Femke Bol recently shared a glimpse of her hurdle training session, having announced she will skip individual races this indoor season. Following her victory at the Paris Olympics and her off-season break, Bol has returned to the track to train for the upcoming season.

She was recently seen honing her skills on hurdles despite announcing her decision to withdraw from any individual event in the indoor season. The Dutch who trains in her home country, shared a video of her training session on her Instagram story and wrote:

"Drills, drills, drills."

Screenshot of Bol's Instagram story.

Bol will be seen competing in the relay events this indoor season. So far, Bol has contributed to the Dutch team's gold medal win four times at four European Athletics Championships - two indoors and two outdoors, and at the 2023 World Athletics Championships and 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships.

At the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Bol bagged a gold and a silver medal in the mixed 400m and women's 400m relay races, respectively.

"Needed a bit more time away from competing" - Femke Bol reveals the reason for withdrawing from competing in the indoor season

Femke Bol of Team Netherlands during the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo via Getty Images

Femke Bol revealed the reason for withdrawing from individual indoor events, stating she decided to reflect on her past performances and prioritize things beyond the track. Although the Dutch athlete needs some time away from competing individually, she is training hard for future success

"After the last olympic cycle with years full of amazing competitions indoor and outdoors, we’ve decided to do it a bit different this year," Bol wrote. "I’m training hard and preparing myself for another successful year on the track, but I also felt that I needed a bit more time away from competing. Therefore I have decided to not race individually this indoor season.It gives me the opportunity to have some more time processing everything that has happened and prioritize more things outside of the sports that are important to me."

Bol added:

"I am looking forward to what this year will bring me and I want to thank you all for the support ❤️ See you in Apeldoorn!"

In the 2025 season, the 24-year-old is poised to compete in the women’s 4x400m relay and the inaugural mixed 4x400m at the 2025 European Athletics Indoor Championships, to be held from March 6-9 in Apeldoorn.

