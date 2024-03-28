Femke Bol and Shericka Jackson to compete at Diamond League in Stockholm

Two of the biggest stars in women's track and field, Shericka Jackson and Femke Bol, will headline the Wanda Diamond League in Stockholm on June 2.

Femke Bol is coming on the back of a record-breaking last few months in the indoor season. The Dutch runner first burst onto the athletic scene in 2020 and has won three 400m hurdles titles since then at the Diamond League. Bol has also won an astonishing 20 races since 2020.

She set the 400m hurdles indoor world record at the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024 by clocking 49.17 seconds. The Dutch ace had earlier clocked 49.24 seconds at the Dutch Championships, which stood as the then-world record as well.

While Femke Bol aims for her fourth title, Jamaican star Shericka Jackson will be looking to defend her 100m and 200m titles at Stockholm. She won the titles on successive days last year at Eugene in 2023, becoming only the second woman after Columbia’s Caterine Ibarguen to do so.

Diamond League Athletics confirmed the participation of the two stars on Instagram, writing:

"Stars🌟 bound for #StockholmDL"

Shericka Jackson also has her sights set on the 100m and 200m world records. She is the 2nd fastest woman ever in 200m sprints, while the Jamaican ranks 5th in the 100m sprints. However, she is focused on being in the best possible shape for now ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024.

"Yes, the world record is on our minds but it's not something we are going to dwell on Instagram every race… Once I’m healthy and once I'm in peak form, anything is possible. I am the athlete and my coach will prepare me for the right time,” she told Citius Mag.

Tara Davis-Woodhall could also compete in the Diamond League

World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 - Day Three

American long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall has teased the possibility of her competing at the Wanda Diamond League in Shanghai on April 27th. Sharing the post of Shanghai League on her Instagram story, she wrote:

"1st Diamond League of the szn. Don't mind if I do"

The 24-year-old recently competed at the World Athletics Indoor Championships and secured her maiden gold medal. She recorded a jump of 7.07m in Glasgow to claim the title.

The Tokyo Olympian won silver at last year's World Championships in Budapest. She recorded a jump of 6.91m to finish as runner-up behind Ivana Vuleta who registered 7.14m. At the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Davis-Woodhall registered a jump of 6.84m to finish sixth in the finals.