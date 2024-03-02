"Few weeks ago I was questioning about doing indoors"- Christian Coleman opens up self doubt after USATF Indoor defeat to Noah Lyles

Christian Coleman clinched the gold medal in the men's 60m final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow on Friday (1 March) with a timing of 6.41s.

Christian Coleman defeated his fellow teammate and the current Treble world champion Noah Lyles to bag his second 60m World Title in the World Athletics Indoor Championships. Noah Lyles secured the silver medal with a timing of 6.44 seconds, while Ackeem Blake of Jamaica won the bronze medal with a time of 6.46 seconds.

In a post-match interview with Athletics Weekly, Coleman expressed his views on his performance after winning the medal:

"I had a lot of confidence in myself coming in, I set my mind on letting my body do what I have been doing in practice and I came out with a win," Coleman said. "I can look forward to the rest of the summer (including the Paris Olympics)."

Christian Coleman also opened up about his self-doubt before the Indoor championship in Glasgow:

“Even a few weeks ago I was questioning about doing indoors. Was it worth doing? I looked myself i n the mirror and I wanted to compete.”

When asked about the secret behind his fast start, he replied:

“You got to put those 10,000 hours in. Get the reps in time and time again. I put in a lot of work in the weight room and the video room. I don’t know what the secret is, you’ll have to ask God.”

Christian Coleman the current 60m World Champion: Everything to know about Him

Christian Coleman, an American track and field athlete, holds the world indoor record in the 60m sprint with a time of 6.34 seconds. A world champion in 2019 in the 100m sprint, he also won the gold medal in the 4*100m relay race as a part of the champion team. He holds a personal best of 9.76s in the 100m discipline, making him the world's sixth fastest man in the history of 100m events.

Coleman retained the number one spot in the men's 100m discipline from 2017 to 2019. He won the Diamon League title in 2018 and 2023 and became one of the most successful sprinters in America.

However, on June 17, 2020, Coleman was provisionally suspended from all sprinting competitions for missing three doping tests over 12 months. On October 27, it was announced that Coleman had been rusticated from all the international tournaments until May 13, 2022, including the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Later in 2022, he made an incredible comeback from suspension by winning a silver medal in the 4x100m relay at the 2022 World Championships, as well as the 60m sprint at the Millrose Games in 2023.