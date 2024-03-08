FIG Gymnastics World Cup Baku 2024 Results: Team USA dominates Women's synchro

Day 1 of the FIG Gymnastics World Cup Baku concluded with a dominant performance from Team USA in the Women’s Synchro event. Gymnasts Ahsinger Nicole and Webster Cheyenne Sarah stunned judges with their exemplary skills that won them first place with a final score of 49.010. The duo scored more than the qualification score which was 48.030.
The FIG Gymnastics World Cup Baku is the penultimate round of the 2024 FIG Gymnastics World Cup. Scheduled from March 7 to March 10, the championship is taking place around six events with participation from nearly 70 countries.
On Thursday, the championship saw Team USA grabbing the first place in the Women’s Synchro event with China and Georgia taking the second and third places, respectively. Take a look at the results.
Women’s Synchro - Trampoline Senior
- USA - 49.010
- China - 48.850
- Georgia - 47.530
- Australia - 47.240
- Canada - 46.910
- Czech Republic - 46.080
- France - 25.120
- Turkey - 14.790
2024 FIG Gymnastics World Cup Baku - Results of other events
Women Individual - Trampoline Senior
- China - 56.920
- AIN (Individual Neutral Athletes) - 56.590
- AIN (Individual Neutral Athletes) - 56.080
- China - 55.720
- Japan - 54.780
- Great Britain - 51.130
- Japan - 11.490
- Canada - 11.440
Men’s Synchro - Trampoline Senior
- China - 51.090
- Kazakhstan - 50.520
- USA - 50.470
- Germany - 50.160
- France - 49.990
- Great Britain - 36.050
- Australia - 29.550
- Portugal - 26.410
Men Individual - Trampoline Senior
- China - 62.160
- China - 61.990
- AIN (Individual Neutral Athletes) - 60.440
- France - 59.780
- Great Britain - 59.560
- Portugal - 59.190
- Portugal - 30.560
- AIN (Individual Neutral Athletes) - 25.230
Women Tumbling - Tumbling Senior
- France - 26.500
- Greece - 26.100
- France -24.500
- Portugal - 24.100
Men Tumbling - Tumbling Senior
- Azerbaijan - 31.100
- Azerbaijan - 29.400
- Portugal - 28.700
- France - 21.100
Oksana Chusovitina misses first Olympic attempt after competing at the 2024 FIG Gymnastics World Cup Baku
48-year-old Oksana Chusovitina missed her first attempt at making it to the Paris Olympics after competing at the 2024 FIG Gymnastics World Cup in Baku. The Barcelona 1992 gold medalist ranked 23rd in the vault qualification on Thursday.
The gymnast scored 12.226 on her first attempt and 11.900 on the second attempt which totaled to a final average of 12.083.
Chusovitina will get her final chance to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics by competing at the Asian Gymnastics Championships, scheduled on May 24 - 26 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. She will have to rank highest among all-around athletes at the upcoming championships.
If the gymnast makes it to the Paris Olympics, it will be recorded as the ninth Olympics of her career.