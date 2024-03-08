FIG Gymnastics World Cup Baku 2024 Results: Team USA dominates Women's synchro

Day 1 of the FIG Gymnastics World Cup Baku concluded with a dominant performance from Team USA in the Women’s Synchro event. Gymnasts Ahsinger Nicole and Webster Cheyenne Sarah stunned judges with their exemplary skills that won them first place with a final score of 49.010. The duo scored more than the qualification score which was 48.030.

The FIG Gymnastics World Cup Baku is the penultimate round of the 2024 FIG Gymnastics World Cup. Scheduled from March 7 to March 10, the championship is taking place around six events with participation from nearly 70 countries.

On Thursday, the championship saw Team USA grabbing the first place in the Women’s Synchro event with China and Georgia taking the second and third places, respectively. Take a look at the results.

Women’s Synchro - Trampoline Senior

USA - 49.010 China - 48.850 Georgia - 47.530 Australia - 47.240 Canada - 46.910 Czech Republic - 46.080 France - 25.120 Turkey - 14.790

2024 FIG Gymnastics World Cup Baku - Results of other events

Women Individual - Trampoline Senior

China - 56.920 AIN (Individual Neutral Athletes) - 56.590 AIN (Individual Neutral Athletes) - 56.080 China - 55.720 Japan - 54.780 Great Britain - 51.130 Japan - 11.490 Canada - 11.440

Men’s Synchro - Trampoline Senior

China - 51.090 Kazakhstan - 50.520 USA - 50.470 Germany - 50.160 France - 49.990 Great Britain - 36.050 Australia - 29.550 Portugal - 26.410

Men Individual - Trampoline Senior

China - 62.160 China - 61.990 AIN (Individual Neutral Athletes) - 60.440 France - 59.780 Great Britain - 59.560 Portugal - 59.190 Portugal - 30.560 AIN (Individual Neutral Athletes) - 25.230

Women Tumbling - Tumbling Senior

France - 26.500 Greece - 26.100 France -24.500 Portugal - 24.100

Men Tumbling - Tumbling Senior

Azerbaijan - 31.100 Azerbaijan - 29.400 Portugal - 28.700 France - 21.100

Oksana Chusovitina misses first Olympic attempt after competing at the 2024 FIG Gymnastics World Cup Baku

48-year-old Oksana Chusovitina missed her first attempt at making it to the Paris Olympics after competing at the 2024 FIG Gymnastics World Cup in Baku. The Barcelona 1992 gold medalist ranked 23rd in the vault qualification on Thursday.

The gymnast scored 12.226 on her first attempt and 11.900 on the second attempt which totaled to a final average of 12.083.

Chusovitina will get her final chance to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics by competing at the Asian Gymnastics Championships, scheduled on May 24 - 26 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. She will have to rank highest among all-around athletes at the upcoming championships.

If the gymnast makes it to the Paris Olympics, it will be recorded as the ninth Olympics of her career.