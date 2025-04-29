"Fight my way into the boys’ soccer games" - When Simone Biles opened up on not being a 'cool kid' in school

Simone Biles once reflected on her middle school years, remembering that although she excelled in gymnastics, she did not feel cool or confident at school. She started her gymnastics training at the age of six and began taking her early lessons from Coach Aimee Boorman at Bannon's Academy.

Following her adoption by Ronald and Nellie, Biles attended Benfer Elementary School in Harris County till 2012. In her autobiography, Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance, she once reflected on not feeling special at school. She stated that she opted for awkward fashion choices to hide her athletic build.

However, Biles also highlighted the moment when she joined the boys' soccer game and felt strong.

"Even though I was starting to win more consistently at gymnastics meets, at school, I was nothing special," Biles wrote. "Okay, I was a dork. In one photo from that year, I’m rocking bell-bottom jeans with white flowers embroidered on them and a blue polo shirt. And I have on this blue macramé belt that, when I tied it around my waist, had ends hanging almost to the floor."

She added:

"I look at that picture now and I don’t know what I was thinking. To make matters worse, I was starting to become self conscious about my muscles, so I always wore an athletic jacket on top of whatever outfit I’d put together. I definitely wasn’t one of the cool kids. Maybe the only cool thing I did in middle school was fight my way into the boys’ soccer games."

Simone Biles conveys her joy after winning fourth Laureus Sportswoman of the Year Award

Simone Biles during the 2025 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

Simone Biles expressed joy after earning her fourth Laureus Sportswoman of the Year Award in 2025. She earned the prestigious award for her commendable performance at the 2024 Paris Games, where she earned three gold and one silver medal.

"I won this Award for the first time in 2017 and Laureus has been a part of my story since then, and I share their belief that sport has the power to change the world," Simone Biles said, via Olympics. com.

The gymnast surpassed three-time gold medalist long-distance runners Sifan Hassan and Faith Kipyegon, Olympic medalist and world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, World No. 1 tennis player Aryna Sabalenka, and last year's winner Aitana Bonmati. Biles won the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year Award in 2017, 2019, and 2020 with the Comeback of the Year Award in 2024.

