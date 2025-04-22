  • home icon
Simone Biles, Rebeca Andrade and Nadia Comaneci turn heads on the red carpet at Laureus World Sports Awards

By Shantnu Dobhal
Modified Apr 22, 2025 00:13 GMT
Red Carpet Arrivals - Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2025 - Source: Getty
Red Carpet Arrivals - Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2025 - Source: Getty

The Laureus World Sports Awards commenced on Monday, April 21. From Mondo Duplantis to Simone Biles, the award ceremony celebrated the best of the sports. Illuminating the red carpet were the three world-class gymnasts: the retired Romanian legend Nadia Comaneci, the Brazilian Olympic gold medalist Rebeca Andrade, and the American favorite Simone Biles.

Mondo Duplantis took home the Laureus Sportsman of the Year award, while Simone Biles won the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year. After multiple setbacks and injuries, Rebeca clinched four medals at the Olympics, becoming one of the most decorated Olympians from South America. For her perseverance and great comeback, she was honored with the Laureus Comeback of the Year Award.

In an X post by user @zoreless, the three gymnastic legends were seen gracing the prestigious event at the Laureus World Sports Award. The three iconic gymnasts Simone Biles, Nadia Comaneci, and Rebeca Andrade commanded the red carpet in their black dresses. The user shared in their post

"SIMONE E REBECA COM NADIA COMANECI " (Simone and Rebeca with Nadia Comaneci)
Nadia Comaneci was just 14 when she got the perfect 10 on uneven bars at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and created history by doing so. She moved ahead in the competition with six more perfect 10s, further leading to 3 gold medals (all-around, uneven bars, and balance beam) in the same Olympics.

Lamine Yamal, the forward for Barcelona and Spain, won the Breakthrough of the Year award.

Laureus World Sports Awards celebrates Simone Biles

Laureus World Sports Awards posted a recent Instagram update where Simone Biles was seen posing with her Sportswoman of the Year award. The caption on the post read:

"Sportswoman of the Year 🏆"
This was the fourth Laureus Sports Award for Simone. Biles opened up about how she feels after winning her fourth award. She said in the press conference after the awards (via Olympics.com):

"Coming out here and winning a Laureus Award, I feel like is the most prestigious, athletic achievement that you can win. So it's really exciting it puts gymnastics on the map in a non-Olympic year, so hopefully we can keep doing that."

The Paris Olympics 2024 was the third Olympics for Biles. Clinching the gold in all-around and vault. She later clinched a silver in the floor exercises and helped the U.S. National Gymnastics women's team capture gold in Paris. Simone Biles has created a legacy of a champion with 7 Olympic gold, 2 silver, and 2 bronze medals.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
