From Simone Biles to Mondo Duplantis: All the athletes who were honored at prestigious Laureus Sports Awards 2025

merican gymnast Simone Biles touched yet another accolade in her decorated career at the Laureus Sports Awards 2025. She received the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year ahead of athletes such as FC Barcelona player Aitana Bonmati, track athletes Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, and Faith Kipyegon.

Biles had a successful gymnastics outing last time around at the 2024 quadrennial games, winning four medals in the tournament. Notably, for Biles, this is a known stage and a known award as she has received this a staggering three times in the past.

Biles' Brazilian counterpart and the reigning floor exercises Olympic champion, Rebeca Andrade, received the World Comeback of the Year award at the Laureus Sports Awards. She defeated the likes of Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus, Indian cricketer, Rishabh Pant, US Swimmer Caeleb Dressel, etc. The Brazilian came back last season, having undergone several ACL surgeries in the time leading up to the Games.

However, unhinged by the injuries and the magnitude, Andrade was able to leave a mark in the competition and won four medals, including a gold, two silver, and a bronze medal.

Meanwhile, pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis bagged the prestigious Laureus World Sportsman of the Year 2025 at the Laureus Sports Awards. This results from his impressive unbeaten record across the 2024 Olympic season.

Duplantis defeated the likes of Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz, Formula 1 racer Max Verstappen, and French swimmer Leon Marchand, who bagged four medals at the 2024 Olympics, to win this award. Duplantis' heroics in the last season included podiums at the World Indoors, European Championships, Olympics, and Diamond League Finals.

This overshadowed the successes of other contenders such as Alcaraz, who had bagged a silver medal at the Olympics, along with two Grand Slams at the French Open and Wimbledon, and was enough to earn him the award that he received from tennis great Novak Djokovic.

List of all winners at Laureus Sports Awards 2025

Here is the complete list of all the winners of the Laureus Sports Awards 2025: World Sportsman of the Year: Mondo Duplantis (Sweden)

World Sportswomen of the Year- Simone Biles (USA)

World Comeback of the Year- Rebeca Andrade (Brazil)

Sporting Icon of the Year- Rafael Nadal (Spain)

World Actions Sportsperson of the Year- Tim Pidcock (United Kingdom)

World Breakthrough of the Year- Lamine Yamal (Spain)

World Team of the Year- Real Madrid (Spain)

World Sportsperson of the Year with a disability- Yuyan Jiang (China)

Lifetime Achievement Award- Kelly Slater (USA)

What Mondo Duplantis said after winning first Laureus Sportsman of the Year award

Duplantis at Laureus Sports Awards Madrid 2025. Source: Getty

Mondo Duplantis expressed his happiness at winning this award in Madrid in the presence of legendary track athletes such as Usain Bolt. Additionallly, he also mentioned that receiving the award from Djokovic was a special moment for him. He said (via World Athletics):

"I am incredibly honoured to have won my first Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award in the sporting capital of Madrid and to have the great Usain Bolt pay tribute to me, who I follow as the second track and field athlete to win this award. I’ll never forget receiving this beautiful Laureus from the great Novak Djokovic – I’m following in the footsteps of giants like Novak, Usain, Rafael Nadal and Lionel Messi "

Notably, this is also the first time that a field athlete (pole vault) has won this Laureus Sports Awards.

