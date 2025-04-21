Novak Djokovic breaks the internet with Simone Biles, Mondo Duplantis, and Rebeca Andrade after Real Madrid appearance

Novak Djokovic broke the internet, as he joined global sporting icons like Simone Biles, Rebeca Andrade, Kelly Slater and Mondo Duplantis to cheer for Real Madrid. The tennis legend took some time off from his busy schedule ahead of the Mutua Madrid Open and made a striking appearance to witness the Blancos in their home ground.

Ad

Djokovic, a well-known soccer enthusiast, often attends soccer games whenever he finds a respite. He has long been a supporter of the club and ensures paying a visit to Santiago Barbeneu whenever he is in Madrid, amidst demanding schedules. The tennis star had also played a fundraising match named 'Alma Nadal' in 2012, against Rafael Nadal for the club, which was attended by Jose Mourinho, Alvaro Morata and others.

The official Instagram account of the club shared an image of the stars with club president Florentino Perez.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Soon, the picture took over the internet as the fans were taken aback by this star-studded meetup and shared their reactions on the internet. One user on X was blown away by the lineup as he wrote:

"this lineup is crazy"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another user called these athletes the Greatest of All Time in their respective fields.

"All the goats from different sports. Wow 😍 Only Real Madrid 😍" they wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some more fan reactions:

"Sheeesh, Nole and Armand 🔥 🔥 🔥maybe that’s why we won the derby lmao," posted an X user.

"Wow, Novak at the Bernabéu! that jersey looks amazing with his name on it! #RealMadrid #Djokovic," wrote another.

"Legends in one frame," stated a fan.

After this, the tennis world will have all eyes on 24-time Grand Slam Champion Novak Djokovic as he will make his 13th appearance at the Mutua Madrid Open starting on April 21, 2025.

Ad

Novak Djokovic's quest for 100th title at Madrid

Novak Djokovic at Monte-Carlo- Source: Getty

After a close miss at the Miami Open, 37-year-old Novak Djokovic is geared up to bag his 100th title at the Mutua Madrid Open this year. This will be the Serb's 13th appearance at the tournament, having first competed in 2006. He has won it three times.

Ad

Even though he faced a first-round exit in Monte-Carlo earlier this month, Djokovic admitted to working on tying up his loose ends for the next tournament.

With Andy Murray on his coaching squad this season, he has been showcasing some promising performances throughout and will hope to deliver the same for this tournament and the rest of the clay swing as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis