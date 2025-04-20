Novak Djokovic & Andy Murray's undisclosed coaching salary arrangement intrigues former American pros

Andy Murray's addition to Novak Djokovic's coaching team, announced at the beginning of the 2025 season, startled tennis fans all across the world. Former American pros John Isner, Stevie Johnson, and Sam Querrey opened up about their curiosity to find out about the salary arrangement that these two shared and engaged in a funny banter.

The duo have been well-known rivals and have locked horns against one another in heavyweight clashes, including 5 Grand Slam finals. After the Brit's inactivity from the sport since late 2019 due to frequent injuries, he made a shocking return when he joined as a coach in 2025 to help his contemporary, Novak Djokovic.

The ex-tennis stars, however, were curious about exploring a different aspect of this arrangement as they wanted to know how much the Serb is paying Murray and what the negotiation looked like on the newest episode of the Nothing Major Podcast.

Isner: It has to be like incentive-based, like heavily incentive-based, like I win a Masters, like you know, not a percentage of prize money, more just like a flat fee here, boom.

Querrey: I could see it both ways — Murray being like, "Look, you pay my expenses and I just want to be there for the ride," but that's insane. And I could also see Murray being like, "Yeah, if I'm going to leave my family, like, I need 25% prize money,"

Querrey: ...knowing that Novak's not going to be like, "Alright, well thanks, we had a great week and here's your expenses covered." Like obviously he's going to... that could be it, but knowing full well that Novak's going to take care of him. (18:32 onwards)

They further went on to joke that Murray might be putting all his receipts in a PDF to get reimbursements from Novak Djokovic and also announced that they would take it up with the players if they appear on their podcast.

Novak Djokovic's partnership with Andy Murray

Novak Djokovic training with Andy Murray - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray had a solid start to their partnership as the Serb had a glorious run in the Australian Open this year. However, the tour ended in a heartbreak for the duo as Djokovic had to retire from the semifinals owing to his back injury.

After a short hiatus, they again made a stellar comeback at the Miami Open but collapsed to a magnificent display of tennis by Jakub Mensik in the final, distancing Djokovic further from his 100th title win. However, their strong partnership and hunger to win will surely help deliver some strong performances in the ongoing clay season.

