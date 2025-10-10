"Fighting for what we deserve"-Gabby Thomas makes feelings known about rise in women's sports amid massive support for Athlos NYC 2025 in Times Square

Gabby Thomas expressed her thoughts about the massive support during the Athlos NYC's first-of-its-kind event at Times Square. Athlos organized the qualifying rounds of the women's long jump, which featured Tara Davis-Woodhall and Jazmin Sawyers, among others competing in front of a packed Times Square, raising anticipation for the track meet that is slated to be held at the Icahn Stadium on October 10.The Olympic gold medalist had participated in the inaugural edition of Athlos after her successful Olympic campaign in Paris. She expressed her thoughts about the support that the second edition of the event had received and shared her elation on witnessing the sport grow.Gabby Thomas expressed that she got emotional on seeing the support the event had received from fans. The American athlete shared that athletes as a whole have been fighting and putting in a lot of effort to elevate the sport to the masses and expressed her elation on watching the female athletes take the center stage in New York.&quot;It's actually amazing. It's actually beautiful to see all of this come to life and make it happen. It's like making me emotional. It's for all of us. For athletes by athletes, like we did this, and I'm so proud, and I'm just so proud. I'm so proud to be an athlete in track, I'm so proud to be a female athlete, like we did this, we are in Times Square making it happen. Fighting for what we deserve and making the sport a better sport,&quot; she said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGabby Thomas will not be participating in the second edition of Athlos NYC, as she concluded her season before the World Championships due to an Achilles injury.This is a developing article and will be updated soon.