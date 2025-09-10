"I am not a race car, I'm not a source of entertainment" - Gabby Thomas on finally revealing her injury and skipping World Championships 

American track star Gabby Thomas recently discussed the Achilles injury she picked up which caused her to withdraw from the World Championships in Tokyo this month. Thomas has stated that she has felt more relieved after revealing that she picked up the injury, due to facing pressure from fans and others to compete at the event. The three-time Olympic champion earned a spot at the World Championships after finishing third in the 200m event at the National Championships.Gabby Thomas's injury has ruled her out for the rest of the 2025 season. She has performed impressively throughout the year, earning podium finishes at Grand Slam Track meetings as well as the ATX Sprint Classic. Thomas would have been aiming to add another World Championship gold medal to her name this year after competing at the Budapest World Championships in 2023. She will be replaced by McKenzie Long in the 200m in Tokyo this month.In an interview on the Unfiltered Waters podcast, Thomas said she was not a source of entertainment after revealing that she will be missing out on the World Championships.&quot;It's an injury that's been bothering me pretty much all season. It started in May, got really bad in July right before our USA Championships. And Achilles injuries are definitely common in track and field. I mean, we are running so fast.&quot;It's been a little tough just pushing through it, and kind of feeling like I have to run fast because I am an Olympic champion and people expect me to run really fast times. They expect me to come in first and they expect me to race everywhere... I've tried not to let any of the outside noise sway my decision, but what it came down to was I am a human being first and I am not a race car. I'm not a source of entertainment for people, right? I need to take care of my own body and listen to it.&quot;Gabby Thomas recorded a time of 22.20 seconds in the 200m event at the USA Championships, finishing behind Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Anavia Battle.Gabby Thomas on finishing third at the USA ChampionshipsThomas at the 2025 USA Championships - Source: GettyGabby Thomas made her feelings known after finishing third in the 200m at the USA Championships. She took to Instagram where she wrote:&quot;Not quite the time on the clock I would’ve liked to see, but proud of how I show up.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGabby Thomas is set to focus on recovering from her injury as she looks ahead to the 2026 season.