Final X 2025 Complete results: Spencer Lee , Kyle Snyder seal Team USA spots for World Wrestling Championships

The Final X 2025 has finally concluded, and the wrestlers who will represent the USA Wrestling World Team at the 2025 Senior World Championships in Zagreb, Croatia, have been decided. The competition took place on June 14, 2025, at Prudential Center in Newark.

Ad

The event witnessed terrific showdowns in multiple categories and featured several dominant victories. From Spencer Lee to Wyatt Hendrickson in the men's freestyle events and Audrey Jimenez to Kylie Welker in the women's freestyle events, the wrestlers delivered stellar performances to clinch their respective wins.

Spencer Lee competed in the 57kg category against Luke Lilledahl and defeated his opponent in all three sets. He won the final set with a score of 2-0. Wyatt Hendrickson also delivered a staunch performance in the 125kg category, where he locked horns with Trent Hillger and bested him by technical fall in match 1 and then by decision in match 2, making him the winner of the three-match series.

Ad

Trending

Another notable performance of the Final X came from the 18-year-old PJ Duke, who lost Match 1 against Yianni Diakomihalis; however, he made a comeback in the next two matches and won the series with 2-1. Meanwhile, Kyle Snyder clinched his spot on team USA for the World Wrestling Championships by defeating Hayden Zillmer in the 97kg category. He won the first two matches of the series, winning the showdown 2-0.

The women wrestlers also showcased unmatchable skills on the mat. The 50kg category saw Audrey Jimenez dominate Erin Golston in the first two matches of the three-set series, making her secure a spot on the US world team. Some other wrestlers, such as Macey Kilty and Abigail Nette, also won in their respective categories.

Ad

Let's have a look at the list of the wrestlers who made it to Team US for the World Wrestling Championships 2025.

Results of Final X 2025

Here are the names of the winners of the Final X wrestling 2025, who will be a part of the USA World Team at the World Wrestling Championships in Zagreb.

Men's Freestyle

57kg – Spencer Lee

65kg – Real Woods

70kg – PJ Duke

74kg – David Carr

79kg – Levi Haines

86kg – Zahid Valencia

92kg – Trent Hidlay

97kg – Kyle Snyder

125kg – Wyatt Hendrickson

Ad

Women's Freestyle

50kg – Audrey Jimenez

53kg – Felicity Taylor

55kg – Cristelle Rodriguez

59kg – Jacarra Winchester

62kg – Adaugo Nwachukwu

65kg – Macey Kilty

68kg – Kennedy Blades

72kg – Alexandria Glaude

76kg – Kylie Welker

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More