  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Final X 2025 Complete results: Spencer Lee , Kyle Snyder seal Team USA spots for World Wrestling Championships

Final X 2025 Complete results: Spencer Lee , Kyle Snyder seal Team USA spots for World Wrestling Championships

By Nancy Singh
Modified Jun 15, 2025 01:35 GMT
Spencer Lee and Kyle Snyder - Source: Getty
Spencer Lee and Kyle Snyder - Source: Getty

The Final X 2025 has finally concluded, and the wrestlers who will represent the USA Wrestling World Team at the 2025 Senior World Championships in Zagreb, Croatia, have been decided. The competition took place on June 14, 2025, at Prudential Center in Newark.

Ad

The event witnessed terrific showdowns in multiple categories and featured several dominant victories. From Spencer Lee to Wyatt Hendrickson in the men's freestyle events and Audrey Jimenez to Kylie Welker in the women's freestyle events, the wrestlers delivered stellar performances to clinch their respective wins.

Spencer Lee competed in the 57kg category against Luke Lilledahl and defeated his opponent in all three sets. He won the final set with a score of 2-0. Wyatt Hendrickson also delivered a staunch performance in the 125kg category, where he locked horns with Trent Hillger and bested him by technical fall in match 1 and then by decision in match 2, making him the winner of the three-match series.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Another notable performance of the Final X came from the 18-year-old PJ Duke, who lost Match 1 against Yianni Diakomihalis; however, he made a comeback in the next two matches and won the series with 2-1. Meanwhile, Kyle Snyder clinched his spot on team USA for the World Wrestling Championships by defeating Hayden Zillmer in the 97kg category. He won the first two matches of the series, winning the showdown 2-0.

The women wrestlers also showcased unmatchable skills on the mat. The 50kg category saw Audrey Jimenez dominate Erin Golston in the first two matches of the three-set series, making her secure a spot on the US world team. Some other wrestlers, such as Macey Kilty and Abigail Nette, also won in their respective categories.

Ad

Let's have a look at the list of the wrestlers who made it to Team US for the World Wrestling Championships 2025.

Results of Final X 2025

Here are the names of the winners of the Final X wrestling 2025, who will be a part of the USA World Team at the World Wrestling Championships in Zagreb.

Men's Freestyle

  • 57kg – Spencer Lee
  • 65kg – Real Woods
  • 70kg – PJ Duke
  • 74kg – David Carr
  • 79kg – Levi Haines
  • 86kg – Zahid Valencia
  • 92kg – Trent Hidlay
  • 97kg – Kyle Snyder
  • 125kg – Wyatt Hendrickson
Ad

Women's Freestyle

  • 50kg – Audrey Jimenez
  • 53kg – Felicity Taylor
  • 55kg – Cristelle Rodriguez
  • 59kg – Jacarra Winchester
  • 62kg – Adaugo Nwachukwu
  • 65kg – Macey Kilty
  • 68kg – Kennedy Blades
  • 72kg – Alexandria Glaude
  • 76kg – Kylie Welker
About the author
Nancy Singh

Nancy Singh

An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.

To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.

Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.

Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.

When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications