Final X 2025 Complete results: Spencer Lee , Kyle Snyder seal Team USA spots for World Wrestling Championships

The Final X 2025 has finally concluded, and the wrestlers who will represent the USA Wrestling World Team at the 2025 Senior World Championships in Zagreb, Croatia, have been decided. The competition took place on June 14, 2025, at Prudential Center in Newark.
The event witnessed terrific showdowns in multiple categories and featured several dominant victories. From Spencer Lee to Wyatt Hendrickson in the men's freestyle events and Audrey Jimenez to Kylie Welker in the women's freestyle events, the wrestlers delivered stellar performances to clinch their respective wins.
Spencer Lee competed in the 57kg category against Luke Lilledahl and defeated his opponent in all three sets. He won the final set with a score of 2-0. Wyatt Hendrickson also delivered a staunch performance in the 125kg category, where he locked horns with Trent Hillger and bested him by technical fall in match 1 and then by decision in match 2, making him the winner of the three-match series.
Another notable performance of the Final X came from the 18-year-old PJ Duke, who lost Match 1 against Yianni Diakomihalis; however, he made a comeback in the next two matches and won the series with 2-1. Meanwhile, Kyle Snyder clinched his spot on team USA for the World Wrestling Championships by defeating Hayden Zillmer in the 97kg category. He won the first two matches of the series, winning the showdown 2-0.
The women wrestlers also showcased unmatchable skills on the mat. The 50kg category saw Audrey Jimenez dominate Erin Golston in the first two matches of the three-set series, making her secure a spot on the US world team. Some other wrestlers, such as Macey Kilty and Abigail Nette, also won in their respective categories.
Let's have a look at the list of the wrestlers who made it to Team US for the World Wrestling Championships 2025.
Results of Final X 2025
Here are the names of the winners of the Final X wrestling 2025, who will be a part of the USA World Team at the World Wrestling Championships in Zagreb.
Men's Freestyle
- 57kg – Spencer Lee
- 65kg – Real Woods
- 70kg – PJ Duke
- 74kg – David Carr
- 79kg – Levi Haines
- 86kg – Zahid Valencia
- 92kg – Trent Hidlay
- 97kg – Kyle Snyder
- 125kg – Wyatt Hendrickson
Women's Freestyle
- 50kg – Audrey Jimenez
- 53kg – Felicity Taylor
- 55kg – Cristelle Rodriguez
- 59kg – Jacarra Winchester
- 62kg – Adaugo Nwachukwu
- 65kg – Macey Kilty
- 68kg – Kennedy Blades
- 72kg – Alexandria Glaude
- 76kg – Kylie Welker