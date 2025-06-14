Final X Wrestling: Schedule, how to watch, live streaming, best-of-three series to watch out ft Kyle Dake vs Zahid Valencia

The Final X Wrestling 2025 is all set to be held on June 14 at the Prudential Center in Newark. Several top wrestlers around the United States, such as Zahid Valencia, Kyle Dake, Spencer Lee and Helen Maroulis, will be featured in the event.

This competition will be a major event to determine the wrestlers in the US team for the 2025 Wrestling Championships, scheduled to take place in Croatia later this year in September.

On that note, let's know the schedule and broadcasting details of Final X Wrestling 2025.

Final X Wrestling 2025: Schedule and Order of the Matches (All times in ET)

June 14

Trending

NOON- Doors of the arena open

12:30 PM- True-third matches

2 PM- First round best of three series

5 PM- Second round best of three series

Best of Three series sequence for men's freestyle:

74kg- Mitchell Mesenbrink vs David Carr

79kg- Evan Wick vs Levi Haines

125kg- Wyatt Hendrickson vs Trent Hillger

92kg- Trent Hidlay vs Joshua Barr

97kg- Kyle Snyder vs Hayden Zillmer

65kg- Joseph McKenna vs Real Woods

70kg- Yianni Diakomihalis vs PJ Duke

57kg- Spencer Lee vs Luke Lilledahl

86kg- Zahid Valencia vs Kyle Dake

True-third matches sequence for men's freestyle:

57kg- Liam Cronin vs Nico Provo

65kg- Marcus Blaze vs Brock Hardy

70kg- Ian Parker vs Bryce Andonian

74kg- Jarrett Jacques vs Joseph Blaze

86kg- Parker Keckeisen vs Carter Starocci

Best of Three sequence for women's freestyle:

55kg- Cristelle Rodriguez vs Everest Leydecker

62kg- Kayla Miracle vs Adaugo Nwachukwu

59kg- Abigail Nette vs Jacarra Winchester

65kg- Macey Kilty vs Aine Drury

50kg- Audrey Jimenez vs Erin Golston

68kg- Kennedy Blades vs Brooklyn Hays

72kg- Alexandria Glaude vs Amit Elor

57kg- Helen Maroulis vs Amanda Martinez

True-third matches sequence for women's freestyle:

53kg: Sage Mortimer vs Sydney Petzinger

59kg: Alexis Janiak vs Xochitl Mota-Pettis

62kg: Alara Boyd vs Savannah Cosme

65kg: Jennifer Page vs Bella Mir

68kg: Latifah McBryde vs Solin Piearcy

72kg: Kaylynn Albrecht vs Skyler Grote

Final X Wrestling 2025: Where to watch

All the matches from the Final X Wrestling 2025 will be available for viewers on FloWrestling and the FloSports app. Viewers can download the application on their mobile devices, laptops and other compatible devices.

Final X Wrestling 2025: Top clashes to watch out for

One of the most anticipated matches from the event is the 86kg bout between Zahid Valencia and Kyle Dake. Dake and Valencia also locked horns just a few weeks ago during the US Open Wrestling Championships, where the latter won.

The clash between Spencer Lee and Luke Lilledahl will also be a tight contest between two top 57kg wrestlers. Three-time Olympic medalist Helen Maroulis will battle it out against Amanda Martinez in the 57kg category and will be one of the top clashes from the women's division.

Other top clashes from Final X Wrestling 2025 include the bout between Carter Starocci and Parker Keckeisen, Kyle Snyder and Hayden Zillmer, and Audrey Jimenez and Erin Golston.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More