  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Final X Wrestling: Schedule, how to watch, live streaming, best-of-three series to watch out ft Kyle Dake vs Zahid Valencia

Final X Wrestling: Schedule, how to watch, live streaming, best-of-three series to watch out ft Kyle Dake vs Zahid Valencia

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Modified Jun 14, 2025 14:41 GMT
Kyle Dake and Zahid Valencia (Image via: Both Getty)
Kyle Dake and Zahid Valencia (Image via: Both Getty)

The Final X Wrestling 2025 is all set to be held on June 14 at the Prudential Center in Newark. Several top wrestlers around the United States, such as Zahid Valencia, Kyle Dake, Spencer Lee and Helen Maroulis, will be featured in the event.

This competition will be a major event to determine the wrestlers in the US team for the 2025 Wrestling Championships, scheduled to take place in Croatia later this year in September.

On that note, let's know the schedule and broadcasting details of Final X Wrestling 2025.

Final X Wrestling 2025: Schedule and Order of the Matches (All times in ET)

June 14

also-read-trending Trending
  • NOON- Doors of the arena open
  • 12:30 PM- True-third matches
  • 2 PM- First round best of three series
  • 5 PM- Second round best of three series

Best of Three series sequence for men's freestyle:

  • 74kg- Mitchell Mesenbrink vs David Carr
  • 79kg- Evan Wick vs Levi Haines
  • 125kg- Wyatt Hendrickson vs Trent Hillger
  • 92kg- Trent Hidlay vs Joshua Barr
  • 97kg- Kyle Snyder vs Hayden Zillmer
  • 65kg- Joseph McKenna vs Real Woods
  • 70kg- Yianni Diakomihalis vs PJ Duke
  • 57kg- Spencer Lee vs Luke Lilledahl
  • 86kg- Zahid Valencia vs Kyle Dake

True-third matches sequence for men's freestyle:

  • 57kg- Liam Cronin vs Nico Provo
  • 65kg- Marcus Blaze vs Brock Hardy
  • 70kg- Ian Parker vs Bryce Andonian
  • 74kg- Jarrett Jacques vs Joseph Blaze
  • 86kg- Parker Keckeisen vs Carter Starocci

Best of Three sequence for women's freestyle:

  • 55kg- Cristelle Rodriguez vs Everest Leydecker
  • 62kg- Kayla Miracle vs Adaugo Nwachukwu
  • 59kg- Abigail Nette vs Jacarra Winchester
  • 65kg- Macey Kilty vs Aine Drury
  • 50kg- Audrey Jimenez vs Erin Golston
  • 68kg- Kennedy Blades vs Brooklyn Hays
  • 72kg- Alexandria Glaude vs Amit Elor
  • 57kg- Helen Maroulis vs Amanda Martinez

True-third matches sequence for women's freestyle:

  • 53kg: Sage Mortimer vs Sydney Petzinger
  • 59kg: Alexis Janiak vs Xochitl Mota-Pettis
  • 62kg: Alara Boyd vs Savannah Cosme
  • 65kg: Jennifer Page vs Bella Mir
  • 68kg: Latifah McBryde vs Solin Piearcy
  • 72kg: Kaylynn Albrecht vs Skyler Grote

Final X Wrestling 2025: Where to watch

All the matches from the Final X Wrestling 2025 will be available for viewers on FloWrestling and the FloSports app. Viewers can download the application on their mobile devices, laptops and other compatible devices.

Final X Wrestling 2025: Top clashes to watch out for

One of the most anticipated matches from the event is the 86kg bout between Zahid Valencia and Kyle Dake. Dake and Valencia also locked horns just a few weeks ago during the US Open Wrestling Championships, where the latter won.

The clash between Spencer Lee and Luke Lilledahl will also be a tight contest between two top 57kg wrestlers. Three-time Olympic medalist Helen Maroulis will battle it out against Amanda Martinez in the 57kg category and will be one of the top clashes from the women's division.

Other top clashes from Final X Wrestling 2025 include the bout between Carter Starocci and Parker Keckeisen, Kyle Snyder and Hayden Zillmer, and Audrey Jimenez and Erin Golston.

About the author
Soumik Bhattacharya

Soumik Bhattacharya

Twitter icon

Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.

Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.

Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.

He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.

When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications