Final X Wrestling: Schedule, how to watch, live streaming, best-of-three series to watch out ft Kyle Dake vs Zahid Valencia

The Final X Wrestling 2025 is all set to be held on June 14 at the Prudential Center in Newark. Several top wrestlers around the United States, such as Zahid Valencia, Kyle Dake, Spencer Lee and Helen Maroulis, will be featured in the event.
This competition will be a major event to determine the wrestlers in the US team for the 2025 Wrestling Championships, scheduled to take place in Croatia later this year in September.
On that note, let's know the schedule and broadcasting details of Final X Wrestling 2025.
Final X Wrestling 2025: Schedule and Order of the Matches (All times in ET)
June 14
- NOON- Doors of the arena open
- 12:30 PM- True-third matches
- 2 PM- First round best of three series
- 5 PM- Second round best of three series
Best of Three series sequence for men's freestyle:
- 74kg- Mitchell Mesenbrink vs David Carr
- 79kg- Evan Wick vs Levi Haines
- 125kg- Wyatt Hendrickson vs Trent Hillger
- 92kg- Trent Hidlay vs Joshua Barr
- 97kg- Kyle Snyder vs Hayden Zillmer
- 65kg- Joseph McKenna vs Real Woods
- 70kg- Yianni Diakomihalis vs PJ Duke
- 57kg- Spencer Lee vs Luke Lilledahl
- 86kg- Zahid Valencia vs Kyle Dake
True-third matches sequence for men's freestyle:
- 57kg- Liam Cronin vs Nico Provo
- 65kg- Marcus Blaze vs Brock Hardy
- 70kg- Ian Parker vs Bryce Andonian
- 74kg- Jarrett Jacques vs Joseph Blaze
- 86kg- Parker Keckeisen vs Carter Starocci
Best of Three sequence for women's freestyle:
- 55kg- Cristelle Rodriguez vs Everest Leydecker
- 62kg- Kayla Miracle vs Adaugo Nwachukwu
- 59kg- Abigail Nette vs Jacarra Winchester
- 65kg- Macey Kilty vs Aine Drury
- 50kg- Audrey Jimenez vs Erin Golston
- 68kg- Kennedy Blades vs Brooklyn Hays
- 72kg- Alexandria Glaude vs Amit Elor
- 57kg- Helen Maroulis vs Amanda Martinez
True-third matches sequence for women's freestyle:
- 53kg: Sage Mortimer vs Sydney Petzinger
- 59kg: Alexis Janiak vs Xochitl Mota-Pettis
- 62kg: Alara Boyd vs Savannah Cosme
- 65kg: Jennifer Page vs Bella Mir
- 68kg: Latifah McBryde vs Solin Piearcy
- 72kg: Kaylynn Albrecht vs Skyler Grote
Final X Wrestling 2025: Where to watch
All the matches from the Final X Wrestling 2025 will be available for viewers on FloWrestling and the FloSports app. Viewers can download the application on their mobile devices, laptops and other compatible devices.
Final X Wrestling 2025: Top clashes to watch out for
One of the most anticipated matches from the event is the 86kg bout between Zahid Valencia and Kyle Dake. Dake and Valencia also locked horns just a few weeks ago during the US Open Wrestling Championships, where the latter won.
The clash between Spencer Lee and Luke Lilledahl will also be a tight contest between two top 57kg wrestlers. Three-time Olympic medalist Helen Maroulis will battle it out against Amanda Martinez in the 57kg category and will be one of the top clashes from the women's division.
Other top clashes from Final X Wrestling 2025 include the bout between Carter Starocci and Parker Keckeisen, Kyle Snyder and Hayden Zillmer, and Audrey Jimenez and Erin Golston.