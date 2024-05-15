"Finally got some chin drip" - Lindsey Vonn on longest cardio session since knee replacement surgery

Lindsey Vonn shared a glimpse of her recent cardio session. The 39-year-old said that it was her longest one since undergoing knee replacement surgery.

Vonn had a knee replacement surgery in April 2024, from which she recovered and was later cleared to travel. She was spotted at the 2024 Miami Grand Prix, behind one of the F4 wheels, accompanying the Red Bull Racing team.

Vonn recently shared a video after undergoing a cardio session, which she said lastest 35 minutes. The 39-year-old added that it was her longest cardio since undergoing the surgery.

"Longest cardio session since surgery!! 35 mins!!"

Lindsey Vonn after a cardio session

Lindsey Vonn also said that she tried to increase her time during each of her sessions.

"I tried to increase my time each session. Sometimes I could and sometimes I couldn't. It's been slow but it's progress! Finally got some good chin drip!" she wrote.

Lindsey Vonn reflected on skiing career injuries while recovering from her knee replacement surgery

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Downhill Training

Coupling a video of her competing at Lake Louis, Canada with a heartfelt caption dedicated to her sport, Lindsey Vonn shared her story of resilience on her Instagram handle.

"I came back from 2 major knee surgeries in an 8 month span, tearing my ACL twice as well as my MCL and several fractures. No one thought after missing almost 2 seasons I could come back…. Honestly, I didn’t entirely know where I would stack up either…. But I did it! I won my second race back and went on to win 8 races that season plus the DH and SG overall titles.

She also added an inspirational note for the budding skiers and jokingly said that she would ski slower now, unlike those days.

"Whenever you think you’re down and out, keep going!!! Anything is possible. I know I’ve done it before, and I can do it again… I’ll just be skiing a lot slower this time around," Vonn said.

Lindsey Vonn has had an illustrious skiing career, with four overall World Cup Championships to her name. She also won an Olympic gold by winning the downhill at the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver. That year, the American also won bronze in Super-G. Vonn's third Olympic medal came at the 2018 games in Pyeongchang when won bronze in Downhill.