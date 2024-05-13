Lindsey Vonn raises awareness for ALS as she pens an emotional note for her late mother on Mother's day

Two years ago, former alpine skier Lindsey Vonn lost her mother Linda Anne Lund to ALS. After a year of battling, the latter breathed her last in her daughter's arms. On May 11, Lindsey Vonn penned a heartfelt note for her mom on Mother's Day, expressing grief over her absence, and raising awareness for ALS.

In August 2022, Vonn's mother passed away just a year after she was diagnosed with ALS. A representative, who broke the news of Linda Anne's passing, also said that she was grappled by an incurable disease.

It is also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, which has the power to destroy nerve cells. According to the ALS Association, the patients lose the ability to talk, speak, and eat after the motor neurons start rupturing, therefore the brain turns dysfunctional.

Lindsey Vonn took to her Instagram handle to share the difficulty of living a life without her mother in it. For the second year after Linda Anne Lund's passing, Lindsey Vonn penned a long note to pay her a tribute on Mother's Day and make the global crowd aware of the harrows of the disease in ALS Awareness Month.

Her caption read:

"It’s Mother’s Day… a beautiful day but one that’s hard for me and honestly, I’ve been dreading it. All of the Mother’s Day gift adds that flood my IG feed and emails have been a constant reminder of what I no longer have… but I’m thankful for the time I did have and respect and appreciate all of the Mothers out there that deserve to be recognized."

She shared a white blank box with some words from one of her interviews written on it, that demonstrates how she always got inspiration from her mom.

"When my mom had ALS, she said, 'Today is a great day'. Every day. And that's what I try to do."

Further in her caption, she shared how her mother's journey with ALS had been and her slow nerve degeneration. She lost the ability to swallow first, followed by nerve control and lung damage.

Lindsey Vonn appreciated her mother in her memoir

When Lindsey Vonn announced the news of her mother's passing on her Instagram handle, she couldn't help talking about the latter's role in her life, the reason behind 82 World Cup victories, and many more. In her memoir named Rise: My Story, there was a section dedicated to her mother, which read:

"She is my inspiration not because of what she did for my skiing career, but how her perpetual positivity shaped me into the person I am on, and most importantly, off the slopes. Every adversity I have faced, I found perspective and inspiration from her. Throughout the many hardships in her life, they only made her stronger, kinder, and more humble."

Additionally, she also shared how she wished to be like her mom and emit positivity every day.