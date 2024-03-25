Lindsey Vonn shares glimpse of her first stop as she embarks on "Around the world" trip

Lindsey Vonn recently announced that she was embarking on an "around the world" trip. Even though the American alpine star did not reveal much of her itinerary, she keeps her fans updated with regular posts on social media.

Lindsey Vonn retired from professional Alpine skiing in 2019. After her retirement, she explored multiple avenues like designing and writing. Her book "Rise: My Story" became a New York Times Bestseller and received heaps of praise from critics.

Lindsey Vonn, despite retiring from professional skiing, continues to maintain her love for the sport. Recently, she went on to ski with the tennis legend Roger Federer at a ski resort in Switzerland.

Lindsey Vonn shared glimpses of the first stop of her "around the world" trip on her social media handle. The American intrigued her fans and asked them to guess the location. She later revealed, on Instagram stories, that it was Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria.

" I'm in Saalbach," she wrote.

Screenshot of Vonn's story ( @lindseyvonn)

In the image, the American Alpine ski star can be seen sporting a head ski as she stands at the end of a downhill course.

Lindsey Vonn's partnership with Utah Royals

Lindsey Vonn announced that she had decided to become a part owner of the Utah Royals FC, a soccer team that plays in the National Women's Soccer League. The team was previously a part of the league before the operations were suspended in 2021.

Utah Royals FC is poised for a strong comeback in the 2024 season, thanks to the support of many great people. Vonn revealed that her decision to be part of the team is to make a bigger impact in society altogether.

In an attempt to fuel her purpose, Vonn revealed that she would be giving away 25 tickets to young girls whenever the team plays a game at their home stadium.

"I can have a bigger impact than when I was racing. It’s a different impact. You’re inspired by your actions by investing. I’m not a player. I’m investing in other players,” she told the Athletic.

Vonn believes in leading by example and this is just one of those instances where she has helped the community prosper. Vonn, through her foundation, provides scholarships to promote the growth and welfare of underprivileged children.