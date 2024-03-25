Lindsey Vonn shares early glimpses of "Around the world" trip

The 2010 Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn recently embarked on an "around the world" trip. Vonn shared a flurry of stories on social media that hint that the former Alpine ski racer will be exploring new skiing places around the world.

She shared a picture of her baggage from her flight on her Instagram story with the caption:

"Starting my "Around the World" trip!"

Lindsey Vonn's Instagram story

Vonn's latest Instagram stories suggest that the 39-year-old is in Austria as she looks to explore skiing in Saalbach, a municipality area in Austria's state of Salzburg.

After she retired from the sport, Vonn has been skiing actively in her spare time. She is frequently spotted skiing with various partners like her father and sister. Vonn was also recently pictured skiing with the 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer during her stay in Switzerland last month.

Being out of professional skiing hasn't affected her much as the Minnesota native looked quite sharp in her turns and movements in her recent Instagram videos.

Across her decade-long career, Vonn has been one of the most prolific alpine ski racers. Her achievements include four World Cup Overall Championships, five World Cup Super-G titles, three downhill titles, and an Olympic gold in the downhill discipline during the Vancouver Winter Olympic games.

Lindsey Vonn describes the thought process behind her foundation's initiative to donate 25 tickets for each home game of the Utah Royals

Lindsey Vonn

After she retired from the sport, Lindsey Vonn acquired ownership positions in various franchises and teams. Vonn recently announced that she had become a member of the ownership team of the Utah Royals FC, a National Women's Soccer League franchise.

After acquiring ownership of the team, Vonn announced that her foundation would be donating 25 tickets for each home game of the Utah Royals to underprivileged girls.

She elaborated on the objectives behind this initiative during a club press conference. Vonn said:

"I am just really excited to be supporting women. I have invested in a lot of other women's sports teams but I think for me this is the biggest opportunity I have to support local women. So, just being able to unite the community and support women, is my main mission as a retired athlete."

The Lindsey Vonn Foundation was established by the former Olympian in 2015 to uphold the voices of underprivileged children. Since then, the organization has taken some major steps toward supporting underprivileged children either through scholarships or other means.