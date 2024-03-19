"I’m not a player, I’m investing in other players” - Lindsey Vonn opens up on her decision to become a part owner of the Utah Royals FC

Lindsey Vonn recently announced that she had become a part owner of Utah Royals FC which is a part of the Utah NSWL franchise. This announcement came amidst the franchise's return to the NSWL after it suspended operations in 2021.

After excelling to great heights in skiing, the American now looks forward to staying connected with sports after bidding adieu to skiing in 2019.

Lindsey Vonn recently visited the home stadium of The Utah Royals and announced that she would be giving away 25 tickets to girls. This initiative aims to promote sports among underprivileged girls. Vonn took to X to share pictures from the event.

"An honor to be at the opening @UtahRoyalsFC game with the scholarship recipients of @LV_Foundation!! Proud to be an owner of this incredible team lead by amazing women!" she tweeted.

During the event, Vonn was asked why she decided to become a part of the Utah Jazz FC revival.

“I like setting paths that no one else has paved before and making it easier for someone coming up behind me to achieve what they dream. I can have a bigger impact than when I was racing. It’s a different impact. You’re inspired by your actions by investing. I’m not a player. I’m investing in other players,” she told the Athletic.

Lindsey Vonn's life after retirement

Lindsey Vonn announced in October 2018 that the 2018-19 season of the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup would be her last appearance as a professional. Vonn bid adieu to the sport on February 10, 2019, after winning a bronze medal in the women's downhill circuit in Sweden.

Since then, the American alpine skier has achieved great heights in other fields. Vonn became an investor as well as wrote a book Rise: My Story, which went on to become a New York Times bestselling book.

Furthermore, Lindsey Vonn diversified her expertise and decided to explore multiple avenues. She became a designer and worked with HEAD to design a specialized ski clothing line. Apart from that Vonn is spotted at major sporting events as well as hitting the slopes regularly to keep in touch with skiing.