"I am really excited to be supporting women"- Lindsey Vonn opens up about her foundation's initiative to donate 25 tickets

The 2010 Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn recently elaborated on her foundation's decision to give away 25 tickets to the home games of the Utah Royal FC.

Vonn announced last week that she has become a part of the ownership group of the Utah Royal FC, a NSWL franchise. This comes amidst the return of the franchise to the league after it was suspended in 2021.

She recently visited the home stadium of the team and announced that her foundation, The Lindsey Vonn Foundation will be donating 25 tickets to the underprivileged girls.

"An honor to be at the opening @UtahRoyalsFC game with the scholarship recipients of @LV_Foundation!! Proud to be an owner of this incredible team lead by amazing women!" she tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Recently in a press meeting of the franchise, the 39-year-old elaborated on her decision towards this initiative. Vonn said:

"I am just really excited to be supporting women. I have invested in a lot of other women's sports teams but I think for me this is the biggest opportunity I have to support local women."

She added:

"Including my foundation, we will be giving 25 tickets to girls in underprivileged communities for the home games. So, just being able to unite the community and support women, is my main mission as a retired athlete."

Vonn's Foundation has taken some major steps for the growth and welfare of the underprivileged community and has also donated $1,000,000 worth of scholarships for the betterment of such communities.

Lindsey Vonn shares throwback pictures from her Sports Illustrated swimsuit photoshoots

Lindsey Vonn

Lindsey Vonn recently shared throwback pictures from her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photoshoots across her career.

The 39-year-old has been a part of the issue three times across her career, the most recently being in 2019. Besides, she has also been a part of the famous "body ink" photoshoot for the publication.

Lindsey Vonn took to her Instagram to extend a thankful gesture to Sports Illustrated for allowing her to flaunt and express her personality outside of her skiing gear.

"Sports Illustrated gave me a voice both on and off the slopes. Whether it was @bytimlayden ‘s thoughtful insights or @mj_day and her incredible visions. They gave me a voice and let me show who I am outside of my race gear."

Vonn added:

"It’s been a long time since I first set my skis on the snow and the world has changed a lot since then but SI has always been there to tell stories of sport that inspired me as a kid, and thankfully will continue to inspire others."

The former Olympic gold medalist shared in the past that the photoshoot helped her erase her insecurities about her body and made her more confident.