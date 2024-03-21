Lindsey Vonn shares throwback pictures from her Sports Illustrated photoshoot

Lindsey Vonn recently shared throwback pictures from the photoshoot she did for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit.

Vonn has posed for Sports Illustrated multiple times across her career, with the most recent being in 2019. The 39-year-old has also been a part of the 'body paint" photo shoot of the issue.

Speaking about this to The Spun by Sports Illustrated, she stated:

“I think the body paint shoot was the craziest shoot I’ve been on. From the 13 hours of painting to running around basically naked…it was a trip! By the end of the shoot I felt so confident I didn’t even realize I was only wearing paint!”

Lindsey Vonn recently took to her Instagram to thank the Sports Illustrated issue for giving her a chance to showcase her personality outside of the skiing gear. She shared the photos from her iconic photoshoot with the caption:

"Sports Illustrated gave me a voice both on and off the slopes. Whether it was @bytimlayden ‘s thoughtful insights or @mj_day and her incredible visions. They gave me a voice and let me show who I am outside of my race gear."

She added:

"It’s been a long time since I first set my skis on the snow and the world has changed a lot since then but SI has always been there to tell stories of sport that inspired me as a kid, and thankfully will continue to inspire others."

Lindsey Vonn opens up about her decision to become a part owner of the Utah Royals FC

Lindsey Vonn

After she retired from the sport, Lindsey Vonn invested most of her time in commercial endorsements and ownership deals. She recently announced that she is becoming a part of the ownership group of the Utah Royals FC which is a part of the Utah NSWL franchise.

This announcement came amid the return of the club to the NSWL after its suspension in 2021. She recently visited the home stadium of the franchise and also announced that she would be giving away 25 tickets to the home games to underprivileged girls.

When asked about her decision to invest in the franchise during the Utah Jazz Festival, the 2010 Olympic gold medalist replied to The Athletic:

“I like setting paths that no one else has paved before and making it easier for someone coming up behind me to achieve what they dream. I can have a bigger impact than when I was racing. It’s a different impact. You’re inspired by your actions by investing. I’m not a player. I’m investing in other players."

Besides the Utah Royals FC, Lindsey Vonn is also a member of the ownership group of the Los Angeles City FC, a team that competes in the NWSL.