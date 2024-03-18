"An honor" - Lindsey Vonn shares picture with scholarship recipients from her foundation at Utah Royals match

Lindsey Vonn recently shared pictures with the scholarship recipients from her foundation at their first home match of the Utah Royals against the Chicago Red Stars.

The 2010 Olympic gold medalist announced that she would invest in the re-launch of the URFC in the National Women's Soccer League. Her franchise Utah Royals will now be participating in their first home match since the Challenge Cup in 2020. Owing to this, the Vonn Foundation decided to give away 25 tickets to girls for every home game of the Royals.

The main aim of this initiative is to provide underprivileged girls with a sense of inclusion as well as give them an experience they have never felt before. She took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the pictures with some of the recipients with the caption:

"An honor to be at the opening @UtahRoyalsFC game with the scholarship recipients of @LV_Foundation!! Proud to be an owner of this incredible team lead by amazing women!"

Reacting to this initiative, Kyle Schroeder, the VP of community relations for URFC said:

"We are excited to work with Lindsey and the Lindsey Vonn Foundation to bring these amazing kids and families out to watch Utah Royals FC throughout its inaugural season. We have witnessed first-hand the impact these types of ticketing inclusion programs have within our community, and we look forward to bringing more families to America First Field."

Vonn's foundation has taken some big steps for the welfare of underprivileged children. They recently gave $1,000,000 in scholarships to underprivileged communities.

What is Lindsey Vonn doing now?

Lindsey Vonn

Vonn was one of the greatest alpine ski racers of her generation with an Olympic gold and four World Cup overall championships. After she retired from the sport in 2019 due to persistent injuries, the Minnesota native has been involved in various other activities. She is a New York Times best-selling author and has multiple investments in various brands.

Her foundation, "The Lindsey Vonn Foundation" has been doing notable work for the underprivileged. Besides, she is an advisor to numerous brands such as Helium-3 and Broadlight Capital.

She is still sponsored by brands such as Red Bull, Rolex and Land Rover and is also a brand ambassador for Under Armour. Besides, she also works as a designer for the clothing brand HEAD.

Besides her endorsements, the 39-year-old is also frequently seen in the mountains sharpening her skills after retirement. Recently, she was spotted skiing with tennis legend Roger Federer.