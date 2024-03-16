Lindsey Vonn-backed soccer club Utah Royals to donate match tickets to girls as part of collaboration with skiing legend's foundation

Former alpine skier Lindsey Vonn recently announced that her foundation will donate tickets to girls from different communities in every Utah Royals FC (URFC) home game.

A few days earlier, Vonn had announced that she would be investing in the re-launch of URFC in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) in 2024. The club, led by head coach Amy Rodriguez, will now make a comeback to the NWSL for the first time since the Challenge Cup in 2020. On that occasion, they hosted the Chicago Red Stars in their inaugural match.

In a recent press release by the Utah Royals, it was revealed that Vonn’s foundation will give 25 tickets to girls in every home game. This will help provide them with a unique experience to witness professional soccer and promote inclusivity.

Vonn, regarded as one of the greatest skiers of all time, went on to share this update with her followers on Instagram, stating:

“Through my foundation we will be donating tickets to every game to girls in the community!! 💪❤️”

Following this initiative by the foundation, the VP of Community Relations for URFC and Real Salt Lake said:

"We are excited to work with Lindsey and the Lindsey Vonn Foundation to bring these amazing kids and families out to watch Utah Royals FC throughout its inaugural season. We have witnessed first-hand the impact these types of ticketing inclusion programs have within our community, and we look forward to bringing more families to America First Field."

It is worth noting that the Lindsey Vonn Foundation (LVF) has also provided over $1,000,000 in scholarships for girls belonging to underserved communities in 2023.

Lindsey Vonn’s Olympics debut was interestingly in Utah

Vonn of the United States celebrates winning the gold medal during the flower ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Ladies Downhill on day 6 of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics at Whistler Creekside on February 17, 2010 in Whistler, Canada. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Lindsey Vonn made her Olympics debut at the Winter Olympics 2002 at the age of 17. She competed in both slalom and combined in Utah. Vonn placed sixth in combined, which was her best placement in her debut Olympics.

She then clinched her first Olympics medal, winning the gold at the Winter Olympics 2010 in the downhill event. On her way to victory, she defeated compatriot and rival Julia Mancuso by 0.56 seconds to become the first U.S. woman to claim an Olympic title in downhill.

Vonn’s illustrious career saw her collect a total of three Olympic medals - gold and bronze (Super-G) in the 2010 Winter Olympics, and another bronze in downhill in the 2018 Winter Olympics.